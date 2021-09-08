Taco Fest offers Mexican food and entertainment

LAC GENEVE A new event called Taco Fest will be held from Friday to Sunday 10-12 September at the Maison de la musique du lac Léman, N3241 Highway H.

Visitors can expect live music, authentic Mexican entertainment on two stages and, of course, tacos. There’s even a chihuahua beauty pageant, a mechanical bull, and a kids’ corner.

Many taco dishes will be served for dessert, steak, shrimp, chicken and vegetarian tacos. To date, 22 food vendors are scheduled to serve guests.

Entertainment includes performances by students of the Mexican Dance Academy and the Lake Geneva House of Music, as well as other groups.

A jalapeño tasting contest will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and a chili pepper tasting contest will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.