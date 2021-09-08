Akshay Kumar’s mother dies of illness: I feel unbearable pain | Bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumars’ mother Aruna Bhatia died Wednesday morning. He took to Twitter to share the news and expressed his grief.

She was my core. And today, I feel unbearable pain at the very heart of my existence. Maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and found my father in the next world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this time. Om Shanti, he writes.

She was my core. And today, I feel unbearable pain at the very heart of my existence. Maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and found my father in the next world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this time. Om Shanti – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

On Tuesday, Akshay said it was a difficult time for his family and asked fans to pray for his mother. Touched beyond words by your concern for my mother’s health. It is a very difficult hour for me and my family. Any of your prayers would be of great help, he wrote on Twitter.

Akshay, who was filming for his upcoming Cinderella movie in the UK, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning to be with his sick mother. She was reportedly ill for a few days and was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital.

In 2015, Akshay spoke to the Hindustan Times about his relationship with his mother. The bond between a mother and her son is so strong but so sweet … nothing could separate us, no kilometer or continent can prevent us from telling ourselves every day that I would be nothing and no one without her.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s mom is not doing well, actor calls it a very difficult time for the family

Akshay was recently seen in the spy thriller, BellBottom, which was the first major Bollywood film to hit theaters after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.

Other upcoming Akshays projects include Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rais Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.