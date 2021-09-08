An innovative hit arrives at Concord

Connect with us

This September Concord will experience one of America’s craziest theatrical experiences. The enigmatic hit White Rabbit, Red Rabbit will arrive at the Concords Hatbox Theater. The play, by a young Iranian playwright, is performed by a different actor every night without rehearsal or directing. But the real problem is that the actor does not see the script before going on stage. Former Congressman Paul Hodes spoke with Concord Community Players producers Wayland Bunnell and Lacy Long on WKXLs Capitol Closeup about the play and what Concord viewers can expect.

This conversation has been condensed and edited.

What makes this show so special?

I saw the show in Portsmouth and it was just mind blowing. We couldn’t stop talking about it all the way home. So we went back and it was a totally different show: same script, but two different actors, two different shows. And again, we talked about it all the way home. So we decided that we had to bring him to Concord.

Do we know why the playwright chose this method?

We don’t! We know he got help. He had a playwright and he had editors and friends who helped him develop the play, but we don’t know why he chose to do it that way. It turns out that it works very well.

And there is no director?

It’s correct. There is no director or rehearsal, and the actor cannot see the script before going on stage. So you need a lot of acting talent. This show has been performed by an array of top performers: F. Murray Abraham, Wayne Brady, Brian Dennehy, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, Patrick Wilson and many more. It premiered in New York City at the West Side Theater in 2016 where it lasted 42 weeks with a different actor or actress each night.

Shouldn’t the script be gender specific? Or does the actor have to adapt something in the script on the fly based on gender?

We actually have two scripts: a script for males and a script for females, but the pronouns are correct throughout the script. And they go through an act, not an intermission.

And the whole?

There’s a minimal set, but we can’t even tell you what it is. The license for the part is one of the most complicated licenses I have ever looked at in terms of production requirements. We have to clear everything by the licensee. Anything posted in newspapers or social media must be approved by the licensee. And the whole thing is very simple. The actors never see him until they take the stage. It’s really about the relationship between the actor and the performance and the audience. Its pure theater.

How does the actor get the script?

Right in front of the audience. It’s in a brown envelope and they take it out. And this is the first time they’ve touched the script or seen it. We even found a way to get the actors into the theater so they wouldn’t see the sets. So when they take the stage, everything is new to them. We have a stage manager who introduces the actors, gives them the script and removes the envelope. And then there’s the actor in front of the audience, opening the script from the first page.

So what could an actor do to prepare?

Really only two things. They must be number one, terrified. And number two, brave.

What then for the actors and the audience?

Actors need to trust the people who asked them to do the show. They must know that they will not be fooled. And then they are extinguished. We saw the play with the same script and the two actors gave totally different performances and interpretations. It is therefore at the same time actor, exercise and social experience. Because the actor and the audience make the discovery at the same time. It’s fascinating.

Where is the show going to be presented and how do people get tickets?

Opened September 10 at the Hatbox Theater. Played three weekends in September: 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26. Tickets are available at hatboxnh.com. And they range from $ 16 to $ 22. And all the seats are great.

