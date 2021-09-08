Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim made impressive Bollywood debut this year in Salman Khan starrer Most Wanted Radhe-Your Bhai. Now the actor is ready to share screen space with another popular Khan in the industry.

After Salman Khan, Radhe Sangay Tsheltrim actor to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

Sangay will play a central role in Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming pan-Indian film with Shah Rukh Khan leading the way. The film which also stars Nayanthara is currently being shot in Pune.

According to reports, Sangay will play a character very different from his negative character in time. He came down from Bhutan and joined the shoot last week.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will play a dual role in the movie Atlees which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Marathi actress Rutuja, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover.

ALSO READ: Meet Sangay Tsheltrim: From Army To Bodybuilding To Chance Meeting Salman Khan To Become A Villain In Radhe

More Pages: Atlee Kumar’s Next Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.