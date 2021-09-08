Hollywood hometown: actor / musician Myk Watford finds his niche – Franklin County Times

THE LIFE OF FRANKLIN These days Myk Watford is based in California, but the actor / musician has long lived in Russellville.

I loved growing up in a small town and having the security that comes with it, Watford said. It almost looks like Norman Rockwell, but we would come home from school, throw our shoes on and run in the woods or go play football in the backyard or basketball in the driveway. This is how the days were.

Best known for appearing on procedural police shows such as CSI, NCIS and, according to its website, all other proceedings using an acronym, including a recurring role in Law and Order: SVU, Watford has also starred in feature films. , including Coen Brothers, No Country for Old Men, Spider-Man (2002), Trailer Park of Terror and NY Prison Break.

Her most recent role is as Muscle Shoals resident Rick Hall, one of the founders of world-famous FAME studios at Muscle Shoals in Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect, which hits theaters August 13.

As the father of Muscle Shoals music, Hall has played an important role in the recording and promotion of country and soul music. He helped Aretha Franklin develop her voice and her career.

Playing Rick Hall is one of the biggest honors of my career, and it’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to represent someone from the same region as me, who has had such an impact, has Watford said. I did a lot of research and had a lot of conversations with Spooner Oldham, David Hood, Ricks’ son, Rodney, and his wife, Linda. I wanted to do it right.

Watford said everyone involved in the film was very honest about who Hall was and wanted the whole image of him as a person to be shown, not just the positive parts which Watford finds admirable.

FAME Studios, originally known as Florence Alabama Music Enterprises, was founded in 1959 by Rick Hall, Bill Sherill, and Tom Stafford. In 1960, Hall took over full ownership and shortened the name. Artists who have worked with FAME include Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, the Osmonds and many more.

It always has a big impact on me the first time I see one of my movies on the big screen, Watford said. It is a very special experience. There is just something about seeing your work on a giant screen like this, two stories high in a large theater. It’s an inspiring experience every time.

Watford said when he was young he didn’t know Aretha Franklin had recorded at Muscle Shoals, but he did know about Rick Hall. I knew what was going on in FAME Studios, and I understood that the people of the area, mainly thanks to Rick and FAME, had been able to have global success, but at the time, I didn’t know anyone in our area who either went out and made a name for himself in movies or on television or on Broadway, explained Watford. It was a difficult place for me to get to where I could believe a woodland child could come out and accomplish what I hoped to do.

Watford, also a musician, enjoys playing with Stumpwaller, his popular swamp-rockabilly revival band. The music Rick produced at Muscle Shoals had a huge influence on my music for a very long time, said Watford. I love southern soul music, and my band is kind of a rockabilly band with a southern soul influence.

For me, it’s important to have an honest moment with people through music, he added. Music means a lot to me. It has always been my language. I believe the closest thing to salvation that we can have on Earth, with our feet sitting on the ground, is the complete escape that can come from music.

Despite his success, Watford said he didn’t always know he wanted to be an actor. His first passion was football.

When Watford’s father told him he had to quit football until he could improve his grades, it was devastating to him at the time as football was how he defined himself. It was around this time, however, that her sister arrived one evening with a large trophy after winning the state drama competition to perform in high school.

I didn’t even know she liked playing, Watford said, and I certainly never thought of playing as something that you could really do and be recognized for it. I was fascinated by the idea.

When he saw her perform in a play, he realized it was something he could do and wanted to do, even though I had never really performed before, Watford said, apart from a play in kindergarten.

Watching his sister play dance teacher Debbie Allien in a production of drama teacher Donnie Bryan from the musical Fame, Watford said he had a moment of extreme clarity.

It will sound dramatic, but when she went out and performed her part, she was amazing, and it was like the sky was opening up and shining on me, and at that moment I understood that it was something I could do, he said. Somehow, I just knew I could, and that was what I was supposed to do. The very next day, I was transferred to one of Donnie Bryans’ acting classes, and my first play, You, the Jury, was the only time I acted in a play with my sister.

Watford said he wouldn’t be where he is today without all the guidance, encouragement and opportunity Bryan has provided.

I know I’m not the only person who can say it too, because it has had such an impact on the lives of young actors and artists coming from the South who hadn’t realized before that they could actually come out and be successful in these areas and achieve their dreams.

I’m so proud of Myk and his performances in theater, TV and movies, said Bryan, who is now retired. He represents his hometown remarkably well. I love seeing his work and the passion he has for it, and that is always reflected in his shows. He’s a great actor, and I saw him in him very early on.

I enjoyed watching his work and am proud of his success and love for his family. He’s a wonderful dad. I believe great things will continue to happen to him, and well everyone is watching.

Donnie Bryan chose roles for Myk that offered him the best opportunities to develop his talents and showcase his skills, said Vic Watford, Myk Watford’s father. A devoted father, Vic traveled with his son’s high school drama department, often driving a truck full of stage props, to drama festivals. Privately, the judges, who were professors at various colleges, told her that her son had something special.

As college neared, young Watford struggled to decide where to go and what to study. Even though he knew he wanted to continue acting, the colleges he received didn’t offer a theater degree and the scholarships didn’t go very far.

He was getting ready to teach at a college here in Alabama, Vic said, and to work as a drama coach and teacher, but I didn’t think that was the best fit for him, and I could tell he was. was disappointed at the prospect.

Vic said his son was offered a scholarship for an acting training program under Ken Washington at the University of Utah, and drama professors across the country agreed that this was where they would send their own child, if that was an option. The decision was made.

Myk has earned his place in an acting career, said Watford, and he continues to make me very proud as he demonstrates his talents, ideas, creative abilities and leadership in a very difficult field. I always knew he could do it.