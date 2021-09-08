St Petersburg-born actor Patrick Wilson is now torn

Does Tom Hanks Castaway double body? A remake of The passion of Christ?

Turns out the man behind the shaggy beard and washboard abs is Aquaman actor (and native of St. Pete) Patrick Wilson, reprising his role of Orm Marius.

Aquaman 2 Director James Wan posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set alongside Wilson on Monday. Legend says I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson washed up on a deserted beach, making its impression of Cast Away. #Aquaman.

Naturally, people on Twitter had something to say about it.

Patrick Wilson complained that he worked so hard for the first film and didn’t get a shirtless scene, wrote @AtheistjLiz. Now he has one and it’s beautiful.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has gone a bit viral. In 2020, the actor trended on Twitter after someone tweeted photos of his face with the caption, the mf really said I would be in a million movies but absolutely refused to be famous.

Wilson’s father is retired Tampa Bay presenter John Wilson, his brother is current Fox 13 presenter Mark Wilson. Before playing in hits like The Phantom of the Opera, Watchmen and Aquaman, he graduated from the Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg.

Want to see more like this? It will be necessary to wait until December 16, 2022, the estimate Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date.