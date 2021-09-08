Mogul Mowgli confirms Riz Ahmed as actor at the top of his game

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

Riz Ahmed, in case you didn’t know, spends some of his free time playing the role of Riz MC. If you know this, you might get the impression during his latest film Mogul Mowgli that Ahmed, as Zaheer, an aspiring rapper named Zed, shoots from the heart. Then again, it could be the meticulous directing and writing of Bassam Tariq (Ahmed is co-credited on the screenplay) and an exceptional comedian (also Ahmed) who dumps everything.

The first time we meet Zed, he’s rapping in a New York club, throwing poetic and witty verses with a shrewd desire for identity. The first film shot, however, is a tricky and surreal track through what is later revealed to be the train his father (Alyy Khan) hid in as a child to escape India to the Pakistan. This is the first time the train has appeared, but Mogul Mowgli is haunted by it, frequently interspersing clips after Zeds’ partner Bina (Aiysha Hart) initially dumps him and tells him to visit. his parents, Pakistani immigrants who raised Zed in Britain.

Mogul Mowgli is shot in 4: 3 aspect ratio, and while Zed inhabits the stage, even climbs it up and almost escapes the camera (or is that our gaze?), He’s locked in. The story calls from behind, the western crowd in front shouts its praises, but neither does his house. It’s a familiar experience for the children of immigrants and as Zed raps, only a few fit these labels, so I represent for the rest of us.

At the same time, the twenty-first century and the complexities of its past for example, the contradiction between its British citizenship and the effects of colonialism on its family try to claim it. He doesn’t seem comfortable with either, and sometimes what he’s comfortable with is uncomfortable with him. Later, we get drawn into Zed’s nightmares, one of which takes us to a rap battle in which a group of black artists accuses Zed of appropriating the form.

It’s not clear if the rap battle is real or imagined, reality or dream, but Mogul Mowgli dismisses that. It’s a moody movie, and the gravity of the scenes is that the stage is the one place Zeds’ opposing worlds can’t intrude. He can erupt out of everything around him, leap past the vagueness of the atmosphere and into space, pleading with what he hopes is a receptive void but he is brought back harshly, not by accusations of appropriation, but by an autoimmune disease.

That’s right, it’s another vehicle from Riz Ahmed about a musician on the verge of success cratered by disease. In the wake of Sound of Metal, it’s only natural to worry that Mogul Mowgli will look like the first one, but Tariq and Ahmed quickly make this film stand out. In fact, Zed’s condition does not suddenly arise until halfway through, when, with Zed unable to leave his hospital bed unassisted, diversions to surrealism set in.

His physical condition is rarely at the center of the films. A good thing, because the movies’ most grounded scenes are home to his worst dialogue, like when Zed kindly insists he be fired (he can’t walk). Instead, Mogul Mowgli uses Zeds’ condition as fertile ground to abstract his anxieties, unfolding his identity and that of his family in dreamlike scenes. The drama becomes domestic, covered in intergenerational trauma, and it falls overwhelmingly to the emotional Ahmed and Khan to voice for the film.

In the final footage, Ahmed’s face turns to the camera, surprised and scared. He seems to convey a fear that attaches a label to him, even in his name. Using Zed or Zaheer is a choice he makes at the start of the movie, but in the end he seems to reconsider and ask us to wait until he’s ready. Mogul Mowgli suggests the abstract; for Zed and for us, everything else would be too simple.

