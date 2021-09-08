Before becoming an actor, Shang Chi’s Simu Liu was a stock image model





Shang-Chi leading the Avengers Photo: FatCamera (Getty Images) Have you ever seen an ad for a business school or Zumba class and thought wait, this guy looks a lot like Simu liu? Well, your eyes are not fooling you. He’s definitely the newcomer to the MCU. It turns out that Liu could be the most successful stock model in the world. The actor has tweeted over the years about how, early in his career when he was strapped for cash, he decided to try out stock modeling. But with Shang-Chi in theaters now, many Marvel fans are just discovering the photoshoot from years ago. According to Initiated, you can find images on Getty if you search for terms like cheerful East Asian colleague, East Asian, businessman and colleague. And even though Liu smiles brilliantly in many photos, it begs the question: is anyone ever this happy at work? Liu wondered the same on Twitter, before link with one of his Stock pictures that he posted on Instagram. (He has since deleted the Instagram post but the tweet is still online.) Most of the viral stock images come from a photoshoot he did in 2014. And, according to Tweet from Lius from 2017, when one of those photo bank ended up in a QuickBooks Accountant book, he relished the irony since he was an accountant. He is also posed for fitness stock photos (unfortunately he’s not shirtless, but that’s what Kims Convenience is for). In 2018, he posed in front of an advertisement in the gym and tweeted, To those of you wondering; yes that’s me in many @GoodLifeFitness locations across Canada. I was doing Zumba in a photoshoot I got paid $ 120 for. It was in 2014, I needed it. No, I don’t know why it’s still there. Yes, I really like Zumba. Last year Liu jokingly asked people to stop buying the photos, but now that stock images are going viral, we expect a lot of people to try and get their hands on the 2014 Marvel star images to promote their business or to create memes (the latter seems to be a much more ethical path). . Liu seems to be okay with the photos going viral, tweet a picture of himself pointing at a computer screen and laughing, captioned, Me laughing at people who thought we were going to fail. It presumably refers to Shang-Chibox office success.

