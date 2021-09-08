Skin Care: 4 DIY Masks Bollywood Divas Swear For That Naturally Glowing Skin

Do you also want glowing skin like one of your favorite Bollywood celebrities? There are a lot of things they do to keep their face glowing. We have unlocked some of their secrets and we are surprised.

Most young stars love to try face masks and DIY recipes for their skin. Yes, it’s true. They revealed their secret to that instant red carpet glow. Do you want to look radiant like them too? So read on!

Pro tip: Always try a small patch of these before just to check if you’re allergic or not.

Radhika Madan

After starting out with TV shows, Radhika Madan has now set foot in the Bollywood industry. She is known to be one of the hardest working actresses. Always radiant and smiling, she also has her own beauty secrets.

The Angrezi Medium actress shared a make-it-yourself face mask recipe given by her mom.

Ingredients:

Two to three tablespoons of chickpea flour (Besan) A teaspoon of turmeric (Haldi) Five-Six Soaked Almonds Milk (as needed) A few sprigs of Saffron (Kesar)

Procedure:

Take the chickpea flour and add turmeric to it. Now make an almond paste by grinding them and mixing everything together. Add as much milk as needed to obtain a paste consistency. Saffron is the magic ingredient, so add that too. Apply it all over your face and keep it on for as long as you can.

While washing, keep in mind not to wash with water. Use milk or just wet your hands and rub them while massaging. Do not use soap or facial cleanser later to retain the effects.

Advantages:

Make-up, dirt, pollution, etc. can damage your skin. This face mask helps with tanning by acting as a scrub and will leave you with a natural glow. It also helps fight acne and rashes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Roohi is appreciated for her style. Have you ever seen it in your daily routine? She is still naked, without any trace of makeup. Her love for home remedies is not hidden, and she even shared a face mask that she uses, even for a red carpet look.

Ingredients:

A tablespoon of Curd / Yogurt (With Malai if possible) A teaspoon of honey Seasonal fruit puree (All available) Half cut orange

Procedure:

Wash your face and pat dry. Combine yogurt, honey and fruit puree in a bowl and make a paste. Apply it all over your face. Now take an orange cut in half. Squeeze a little to loosen it, and the juice comes out easily. Take the orange and rub it gently all over your face. Avoid cutting yourself. Wash your face with cold water.

Advantages:

The curds and honey make your skin hydrate and glow. Orange acts as a scrub and helps remove tan and dead skin.

Priyanka Chopra

Our desi girl proved that she may be living outside India, but still desi at heart. Priyanka has been a Bollywood industry superstar and has made us proud of her performances in Hollywood as well. She is loved for her beauty. Do you also want to know its secrets? Mrs. Jonas has revealed her skincare secret, and it is none other than a DIY recipe learned from her mother.

Ingredients:

A cup of gram flour (Besan) A tablespoon of curd / yogurt Half Lemon Milk Two-three teaspoons of sandalwood powder (Chandan powder) A teaspoon of turmeric (Haldi)

Procedure:

Take the chickpea flour and yogurt as needed and mix them well. Squeeze a little lemon juice and mix. If your dough is thick, add a little milk to make it smooth. Add sandalwood powder and turmeric. Mix everything well into a paste.

Apply it on your face or body. Let dry completely. Rub it with your hands and remove it. Wash your face with water afterwards.

Advantages:

It is a scrub that can be used on the face as well as on the body. It is an exfoliant, moisturizer and moisturizer for the skin. It will also remove any type of tan. It also removes hair from baby’s face.

Ananya Panday

Ananya has been a fashion inspiration for many young girls. We love her style but we also love her bare face when she goes out. Ananya shared her secret on Instagram Stories for Naturally Glowing Skin and it’s just an easy DIY recipe.

Ingredients:

One to two tablespoons of curd / yogurt A teaspoon of honey A teaspoon of turmeric (Haldi)

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl together. Apply it all over the face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes. Also apply it in a scrub motion for exfoliation. It dries, so wash your face by rubbing with normal water.

Advantages:

It helps to hydrate and hydrate the skin. Also makes your tan and dead skin disappear. It purifies your skin and also has healing properties.

These are a few special recipes that you must have heard back home and these celebrities swear by their amazing looking skin.

Try them out and tell us in the comments below.

