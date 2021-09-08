Bollywood actor Salman Khan has taken a civil court in Mumbai against a video game called Selmon Bhai. The game is said to be based on the actor’s hit-and-run in 2002. The court ordered a temporary restriction on access to the game.

According to reports, the court has prevented the game’s creators, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors from broadcasting, launching, relaunching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. The court also prohibited the defendants from making derogatory remarks against Salman Khan by operating and making available the game or in any way that tends to injure him or injure his family members of any kind. way either. They were also instructed to immediately remove / block / disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

Where the applicant has not given any consent for the installation, preparation and operation of such a game which is very similar to his identity and the matter alleged against him, his right to privacy is certainly private and also tarnishes its image, the court observed.

Salman Khan filed a lawsuit last month against the game’s developers. He claimed that the names and images used in the game appeared to be his cartoonish version.

READ ALSO: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma stick together in the first poster of Antim: The Final Truth

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.