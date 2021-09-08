Stillwater and the rise of American blue-collar workers in Hollywood

Blue collar workers spend time in Hollywood. Many directors and actors have ditched the usual disdain we see on television and the big screen for the working class, rather unassumingly telling the stories of unlucky rural Americans.

Nomadic country, which won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards in April, followed a woman who started making a living from a van and working seasonal jobs after losing her job due to the closure of a local building materials factory. Kate Winslet adopted a Yinzer accent on HBO Easttown mare, playing a small-town Pennsylvania detective who vapes and drinks through family trauma and a grisly murder case. More recently, Still water, a movie about an Oklahoma thug played by Matt Damon trying to overturn his daughter’s murder conviction in Marseille, France, was released on the big screen during a return to cinema after the pandemic.

guardians of the galaxy Leading man Chris Pratt said in 2017 that the voice of the average blue-collar American is not necessarily represented in Hollywood. He apologized later, but he didn’t have to be right. For many years, with few exceptions, Hollywood’s portrayals of the non-elites were less than tasty. How could it be otherwise? Stars scolded and condescendingly despised Trump supporters in 2016, insisting they were the moral arbiter of the universe and far more evolved and cultured than their blue-collar counterparts. Of course, that prospect would creep into their entertainment. Matthew McConaughey, who describes himself as aggressively centrist, said on the Russell Brands podcast last December: There are a lot (of people) on this illiberal left who condescend, condescend and are arrogant towards that remaining 50%.

This is what makesStill waterso refreshing. The film humanizes the American segment of camo hats and cut-out shirts while telling an entertaining story.

Bill Baker (Damon), an oil rig worker who jumps from job to job and tries to change his life, travels to France regularly to visit his daughter, Allison, in prison. She is serving a nine-year sentence for the murder of her Muslim lesbian lover while studying abroad. Allison claims her innocence and tries to withdraw on appeal. When his lawyer seems to think they’ve exhausted all options, Bill takes matters into his own hands.

The danger in Hollywood of putting forward a blue-collar protagonist is to stray too far into fetishization. It would have been easy forStill watertake the road of Liam NeesonsTaken, where the villains find out they played with the wrong father and are then surprised by his very special skills. Bill, however, is far from Superdad. Allison describes him as a dud and thinks her father is too stupid to get her out of jail and will only make matters worse. Even after hearing this, Bill is too stubborn to listen to the advice of the French natives who are trying to help him in his endeavors. He is beaten in hell by a group of young French people after asking too many questions after dark in the wrong neighborhood and almost sabotaging the only lead he has in the murder case. The viewer later watches with a little unease as Bill finds rare happiness in a surprising relationship with a French single mother, Virginie, and precocious daughter, Maya; will he find a way to mess that up too? The fate of this new little family begins to seem more important than that of her daughter trapped behind bars.

The film treats politics with subtlety, opting for general themes rather than explicit commentary. In one scene, liberal actress Virginie comes out of a meeting with a potential witness when she realizes he is racist. Bill explains that he doesn’t have the luxury of protesting loudly against all the racists he meets, whether it’s someone he works with on an oil rig in Oklahoma or a man who could help. to free his daughter. This is a shrewd point on the privilege inherent in enlightenment. Donald Trump, the elephant of the room, is mentioned only once and treated with humor. A friend of Virginia asks Bill if he voted for Trump, and Bill replies no. She looks relieved, until Bill blithely drops the bomb that he can’t vote because he’s a convicted felon.

Damon, a longtime Hollywood man, registered Democrat and climate change activist, may seem like an odd choice to accurately describe the intricacies of Bill, an imperfect man from a small town who is finally trying to do well for his life. family. But Damon somehow managed to avoid sucking too much left-wing orthodoxy in Los Angeles. He said he wanted to give Trump a shot at power and that he was rooting[s] very hard for the president of our country. He apparently doesn’t care about the crop cancellation, recently telling the Sunday opening hours from London a story about how his daughter wrote him a letter in response to him using the word queer in a joke. He then clarified his use of insult in response to the backlash, explaining that it was common in his hometown of Boston, but did not say he was sorry.

This attitude probably endeared Damon to the thugs he met while researching Oklahoma for his character inStill water, to whom he says he doesn’t apologize for who they are or what they believe. He spoke of the understandable initial skepticism among these people in an interview withHot ones.

The thugs kind of met us with some understandable suspicion, like, what are you doing? What are your intentions? Are you here to laugh at us? Damon remembers. Once they realized the script had all this compassion and empathy for this character… and we were just trying to get it right, they were great.

Damons works to accurately represent Bill Baker. Some critics have described his game as flat, suggesting they’ve never encountered the kind of subtle, stoic men who do physical labor for a living. Kenny Baker, a drilling supervisor of the real Stillwater and Bill Baker’s main inspiration, was pleased with Damon’s performance: Walk and Talk, I was sitting there listening to the words, Yeah, I say that. Yeah, I say that.

Even if Still water has his issues mainly because he tries to wrap up the main storyline too quickly and as a result the twist feels like a goofy afterthought, I couldn’t help but love him for his bravery. It feels like an important cultural moment that a great Hollywood movie wasn’t afraid to portray a blue collar supporting Trump with the depth and empathy he deserves.