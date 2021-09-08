Olympian Naomi Osaka launches Kinl skin care for melanin-rich skin – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After teaming up with to her, Levi’s and Nike On the fashion side, Naomi Osaka has officially launched into beauty. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion has launched her first brand, Kinlò, a skincare line formulated to protect melanin-rich skin on and off the tennis courts.

“I spend so much time outdoors and in the sun, so protecting my skin has always been a top priority for me,” Osaka said. Hollywood journalist. “I couldn’t find a product that I liked enough to go back and that was created specifically for darker skin tones, so I started researching melanoma skin and cancer rates. skin. Learning about the statistics and the lack of proper education that darker skinned people often have regarding sun protection needs, I decided to create Kinlò.

Born to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, the 23-year-old tennis star – who was the subject of a Netflix docusery – credits the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Study 2019 for inspiring her to launch the brand, which also serves to educate darker-skinned people about skin cancer. CDC research found that the five-year melanoma survival rate among non-Hispanic blacks in the United States was 66%, compared to 90% for non-Hispanic white populations. (Kinlò takes its name from the words in both languages ​​for “or”.)

Priced at $ 15 to $ 30, the brand’s first vegan and cruelty-free line includes reef-safe products designed to protect skin during and after workouts and everyday life. “I use [the products] myself on a daily basis, ”adds Osaka, who says she previously assumed her darker complexion meant she was naturally protected from sun damage.

“I have found that many other products on the market are not tinted enough for melanoma skin, which means they often leave a white residue, or they are very drying, or in many cases, they are both. I wanted to create products with high quality moisturizing ingredients and a functional shade that could be worn every day, whether under your makeup or on bare skin.

The Golden Rays Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF50 + is a lightweight, mineral-based formula that is non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores), water and sweat resistant. The rejuvenating and moisturizing eye cream Contains red algae, known to soothe and hydrate the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and protect the skin from dark spots and sun damage. The refreshing Golden mist (which has a light tropical scent of coconut and orange) helps calm skin with aloe vera and calendula, and the soothing lip balm completes the mark with moisturizing the folds.

The products are also available in a Rituel d’Or four-piece set ($ 50) or one two-piece duo ($ 20) which includes sunscreen and mist. The line is formulated without gluten, parabens, phthalates and sulphates, and eEach item is available as a one-time purchase or as a subscription every one, two, or three months with free shipping.

Osaka brought in Dr Naana Boakye to fill the role of Director of Dermatology for Kinlò, which is the second line of the mission-driven brand incubator A framestar label portfolio. (Boakye is also the company’s marketing director). The

Read more about our discussion with Osaka below and shop around. Kinli online here.

What was it like working with Dr. Boakye?

Dr. Boakye is a true expert in skin care formulation. I knew what my vision was for Kinlò, but she helped me make it happen. We spent a year and a half developing these products because we knew they had to be perfect. They not only had to be clean and efficient, but also functional for many skin tones. There were key ingredients that I knew I had used before and liked, like shea butter and jojoba, and I had heard keywords like niacinamide in other skin care products, but really understand the science behind it and learn from someone like her was special. Much of this line also shares this information with others.

What got you most excited about the ingredients and formulations?

I love that all Kinlò products are infused with antioxidants to combat environmental pollutants and moisturizing ingredients that are important for caring for melanistic skin. We have used truly nourishing ingredients like jojoba and rosehip oils, shea butter, niacinamide, and green tea which help protect the skin. Working with Dr Boakye was really important as she taught me a lot about the intricacies of my skin, its needs and what each ingredient does on its own and also when combined with the others. It wasn’t enough to love the end result but to understand what is behind the products.

Besides protecting your skin from the sun, what does your personal care routine look like these days?

I try to keep it simple because I don’t use a lot of products and I don’t spend a lot of time prepping my skin. I always wash my face, my mom taught me and my sister since we were young, so clean and healthy skin is a place to start. Then I usually apply Kinlò Golden Rays sunscreen as it moisturizes and protects as well. That and some lip balm and I’m pretty much ready for the day.