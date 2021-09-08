Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and political icon J Jayalalithaa: how alike are they?



Actress Kangana Ranaut and the late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is keen to convey to her loyal fan base that she has a lot in common with J Jayalalithaa, the captivating and polarizing subject of her biopic, dubbed the Iron Lady in Indian politics.

Is it just a gadget from an actor who likes to be dramatic or is there a grain of truth in his observation?

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivii’

In selected press interactions ahead of Thalaivii’s release, in theaters across the United Arab Emirates on September 9, Ranaut told a reporter how certain scenes in the film reminded him of his own struggles in life. Much like the late Jayalalithaa who has succeeded four times as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu without any lineage or political dynasty to back her up, Ranaut also believes she has fought patriarchy, sexism and unfair trade practices on her own. workplace.

In this interview, the Queen star drew parallels between her reality and a scene being filmed for the film chronicling the eventful and eventful life of the politician and former actress.

It is actually strange that when we were shooting the scene of Jaya Amma being assaulted in the assembly; Shiv Sena was robbing my house. It was happening at exactly the same time. I was on set and I was shooting these scenes (Assembly Assault from 1989), this drama was set in Mumbai. I felt like real life and real life were clashing, Ranaut said.

War of words

Earlier this year, Ranaut, who is a staunch supporter of the BJP, engaged in a war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling party, Shiv Sena, and criticized the Mumbai police, saying they had the felt that the city in which she lived was a zone of conflict. In what appeared to be a retaliatory measure for his criticism of the establishment, civic authorities in Mumbai under the tutelage of Shiv Senas razed some wings of his office, claiming it had been built illegally.

Much like iconoclast Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016 and was deified and vilified in equal measure, Ranaut, whose so-called messbreaker did not back down under the pressure even as his posh office was razed to the ground. . She bulldozed them by stepping up her verbal and public denunciation of the authorities and bolstering her personal safety, fearing her life was in danger.

Is it excessive or are they just self-preservation and survival tactics?

Strong personalities

These two accomplished women never hesitated to speak their minds when it came to denouncing the wrongs and evils perceived against them.

For example, in one of the few interviews Jayalalithaa gave after becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the end of 1992, she claimed that she was being targeted because she was a woman. While her followers revere her as their amma (mother) who can do nothing wrong, her detractors have often referred to her as an authoritarian dictator with zero tolerance for criticism.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, had garlands worn by his cabinet colleagues in 2012.

Political folklore in Tamil Nadu is replete with stories of her anger where she threw her shoes at her aid or assigned thugs to hurt journalists who criticized her. Incidentally, Ranaut claimed that director Mahesh Bhatt who launched her in Bollywood with the 2006 thriller Gangster threw a slipper at her during the movie’s premiere.

Seeing the blows I get from the press and the opposition no honest woman wants to go into politics today I’m presented as some sort of medieval monster If people really believed everything that was written about me in press him so I must be the meanest person in the country today, and I could never have gotten to that position, Jayalalithaa said in this interview.

Create an inheritance

While Jayalalithaa has fought for a place and an indelible impression in Indian male dominated politics, Ranaut is keen to create a lasting legacy as an actor who waged a war on patriarchy in Bollywood, an industry that idolizes and reveres male actors and pays them. Following.

Just as Jayalalithaa had raised concerns about Indian male-led politics, Ranaut often criticized Bollywood for being hostile towards her because she was a woman and a stranger. She even called the Hindi film industry for being sickening clan, dynasty-obsessed, and toxic.

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

She labeled Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s top producers and brokers, the standard-bearer of nepotism and didn’t care to make an enemy of one of the most powerful actors in Indian cinema. Ranaut, who was born in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, has spoken openly about how privileged children of Bollywood stars made fun of her accent when speaking English and were bullies at parties.

His constant and relentless attacks on Johar prompted him to declare that he was fed up with Ranaut playing the gender and victim card. Ranaut replied: I use the badass card In the workplace, it is the badass card to fight against fierce competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When you fight the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat on a bus, it’s the woman’s card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I don’t fight Karan Johar, I fight machismo.

Just last week, she also hired multiplex and cinema owners in India for failing to provide adequate support to Thalaivii producers and giving her labor of love a solid foundation for release. .

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivii’



Movie theaters and multiplex channels don’t allow us to show the movie Movie theaters and multiplexes should leave gangism and groupism behind and think about ways to bring audiences back to movie theaters, said Ranaut in a video post on Instagram.

While we cannot verify the veracity of her claims that she is being punished as an artist and that her films are unfairly choked, trust Ranaut to make a big splash about it. Her bold, brassy moves remind you of that Jayalalithaa interview with host Simi Garewal where she claimed politics had hardened her as a person and that she learned to give back from the best she received. She was naïve when she got into politics, but toughened up over the years, Jayalalithaa said.

Ranaut has always maintained that her success in Bollywood is self-taught and that she did not have powerful parents or actor producers to guide her or prepare her to take the Bollywood throne. Jayalalithaa has often said that she entered politics by accident, downplaying the role of her mentor and actor turned politician MG Ramachandran. He founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party, which she inherited. Actor Aravind Swamy plays the late leader and actor MGR.

Aravind Swamy as MGR in ‘Thalaivii’

Ranaut is also fatalistic and does not let anything slip. She has infamously used her social media platforms to launch unsubstantiated attacks on her colleagues and her workplace. His vitriolic tweets against his contemporaries Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker are often in bad taste. His Twitter account was suspended last May for his hate speech and a tweet inciting community violence.

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

Ranaut may be a popular idol with immense fundraising ability that rivals her male colleagues, but she is decidedly second to none, as is Jayalalithaa who had very few people she trusted in her inner circle. If Ranauts Rangoli Chandel’s sister is his sounding board and his confidante, Jayalalithaas Shashikala’s help has long been his reference person.

Jayalalithaa and Ranaut were both born in different eras (there was no social media), but they seem to be formidable and at times terrifying trailblazers who took life and its twists and turns as they pleased.

While Ranaut may be convinced that his life and the legendary lives of former Tamil chief ministers have some striking similarities, we can all agree that these are women you can love or hate, but you can never ignore them.

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivii’



