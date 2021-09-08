When Kapil Sharmas’ question about dating the Bollywood actress prompted Shikhar Dhawan to ask shaadi tudwani hai?

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who made headlines for his divorce from Aesha Mukherjee, appeared in Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked him about a Bollywood actress. that he would like to go out with him, but he played it safe.

Hum toh pehle hi haath jodte hai. Humari shaadi tudwani hai aapne (I fold my hands and apologize for the question. Do you want to end my marriage), Shikhar told Kapil. Banda jitna marzi bada celebrity ho, biwi ke aage woh pati hi hai (No matter how tall a celebrity is, he is only a husband to his wife).

Shikhar then yelled at Aesha and said that she was his favorite actress and that he would like to invite her on a date. His response was approved by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil. Meri wife TV pe dekhegi show, taareef toh jaani chahiye (My wife will watch the show on TV, I should congratulate her), he added.

Earlier this week, Aesha confirmed that she and Shikhar have separated after eight years of marriage. She wrote in an Instagram post, I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a divorcee 2 times. It’s funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I had this experience as a divorcee. The first time I got divorced, I was so scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at the time.

Aesha said the first time around, she felt like she had let everyone down, including her parents and even God. So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. It’s terrifying. Having divorced once before, I felt like I had more on the line the second time around. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage fell apart, it was really scary. All the feelings that I had when I first experienced it have arrived. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100, she wrote.