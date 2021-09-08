Bollywood: refuting rumors, directors confirm Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to hit theaters







Production house Pen Movies has announced that their films RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack will hit theaters.

Image Credit: Provided

Even as Kangana Ranauts Thalaivii struggles to secure a release for her Hindi version of the film, Pen Movies separately released a statement saying that two of its biggest films, namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, will only be released in theaters. We would like to point out that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will be released in theaters. There have been several rumors surrounding the release of these films on OTT. [over-the-top or web] platforms before cinemas that are bogus. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would hit theaters, read the statement from Pen Studios. The production house’s statement comes at a volatile time in Bollywood, with the pandemic forcing several studios to release their films on streaming platforms, even as multiplexes struggle to stay afloat due to lack of activity. There has been talk in recent weeks that the Gangubai Kathiawadi led by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which stars Bhatt in the lead, will be released on Netflix, with the stars RRR, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The other film due to hit the small screen was Abrahams Attack, also co-produced by the Bollywood actor and starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead female role. While at one end, Pen Movies assures fans and cinemas that a theatrical experience is right around the corner, at the other extreme, Thalaivii star Ranaut is set to push its upcoming release into theaters. , but claims that she receives no support from local authorities. While several Indian states have reopened cinemas across the country, operating at 50% capacity, Maharashtra, home to Bollywood and one of the largest film markets, remains closed to customers. After several calls, Ranaut was able to get a release for the Tamil and Telugu versions of Thalaivii, but is struggling to release the Hindi version. Multiplex PVR Cinemas, which has also called on the state government of Maharashtra to reopen cinemas, joins the actress in her appeal. It remains to be seen whether the stalemate will allow Bollywood studios to roll their films into theaters in the near future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-refuting-rumours-makers-confirm-alia-bhatts-gangubai-kathiawadi-rrr-to-release-in-cinemas-1.82109249 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos