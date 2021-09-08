Saif Ali Khan opens up about Bollywood horror movies, says he could be ‘overexposed’

Saif Ali Khan is ready for his horror comedy film



Bhoot the police

will be released on September 10 on the OTT Disney Hotstar Multiplex streaming platform. Over time, Bollywood has seen entertaining horror films like



Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Street

and



Roohi

touch the sensitive chord of the public. Saif who is ready to explore this genre spoke at length about it. It weighed in on the pros and cons of the horror comedy genre in general.

Speaking to IANS about it, Saif Ali Khan said, “I think he’s in danger of being overexposed and you have to find a way to make him different. Plus I think a lot of situations tend to be similar and we have to think about it now and find a ghost that looks and feels different. But one movie started to look a bit like another because I think the ghost looks the same. It’s a big cause for concern and I think we all need to be aware of that. I think we made an effort in our film to be different in that sense. “



However, Saif Ali Khan added that horror comedy movies belong to a genre that will always appeal to people of all age groups. The



Jawaani Jaaneman

The actor added, “I think there’s something good about being scared and not so scared and mixing that with a good laugh. This extreme emotion is something people enjoy. Sometimes opposites become. very interesting. “

Talk about



Bhoot the police, the creators recently moved the film’s release date to September 17 to September 10. The Disney + Hotstar social media handle said, “Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. Bhoot Police is out 7 days early! Streaming from September 10.”

The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani who has previously directed films like



Phobia

and



Ragini MMS.

It also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film was funded by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani and Akshai Puri. The trailer for the film was also well received by audiences.