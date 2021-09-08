Golden Jubilee Celebrations: YRF and Facebook Team Up to Launch First-ever Studio-Driven Instagram Reels Campaign: Bollywood News





As part of Yash Raj Films’ ongoing celebrations for completing 50 splendid years in the Indian film industry and leaving an indelible mark on themselves, YRF has now partnered with Facebook for Bollywood’s first ever Instagram Reels campaign. – #ReelWithYRF. As part of the campaign, more than 250 creators across India will create reels around various challenges, celebrating some of the most iconic moments in Indian cinema from the diversity of film production houses. The campaign went live on September 6, 2021 (Monday) and will run for 6 weeks. Commenting on the collaboration, Anand Gurnani, VP Digital and New Media, Yash Raj Films, said: YRF has always been a pioneer and our collaboration with Facebook only proves it. There is no better way to celebrate the momentous occasion of # YRF50 than by thanking our viewers for all their love for our films over the past 50 years. We’ll give 250 amazing creators the best moments from our super hits on Instagram Reels and watch their creativity blossom. Manish Chopra, Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: We are delighted to partner with YRF to launch the #ReelWithYRF campaign to celebrate this iconic moment of their journey. With over a billion people on Instagram expressing themselves through varying interests and surfaces, it has truly become a platform where culture unfolds. YRF films hold a special place for film buffs across the country and we can’t wait to see incredible reels of talented creators roll out of the countryside. Creators epitomize Instagram for their creativity in content and incredible social video moments. This is also true for Reels, where we see new designers being discovered every day and trends emerge regularly. #ReelWithYRF will offer several challenges hosted by YRF on its Instagram account (@yrf) in various categories – Dance, Enact, Singing, Fitness, Fashion / Beauty – inviting creators to create their own Reels on these various themes. The Dance category will feature challenges titled Match The Steps and Dance Mix, while Enact will feature creators showcasing their acting prowess with Lip Sync Star, Dialoguebaazi, Get In The Character and Walk With Swag. Crooners and bathroom singers will be seen breaking the glass ceiling (literally) with Sing Along and fitness enthusiasts will have the goosebumps Get Inspired challenge. Recreating the look in the Fashion / Beauty category, will inspire designers to recreate the look of a particular scene. The partnership is part of the #CreateTogether Facebook initiative. Yash Raj Films has Aditya Chopra at its helm and has come a long way since 1970. It boasts of a stellar roster of over 80 titles, including megahits such as War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom: 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Veer-Zaara, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and much more. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

