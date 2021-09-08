Bollywood: Aditya Narayan quits reality animation to focus on Grammy victory – News

Aditya Narayan, Indian idol The singer-host decided to quit hosting musical reality shows and work towards fulfilling his dream of winning a Grammy.

Aditya has hosted 400 episodes of several programs including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian idol and Khatra, in addition to appearing in others, including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Cooking Champion and Zee comedy show.

“Now I’m done with hosting shows,” he said in a reporter interview.

“It’s time to move on to something much bigger in my life. I want to produce content now – music albums as well as content for OTT and TV.

He said it was the right time. “It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s time for us to shine globally. We just have to put our heads down and work hard. “

Speaking about his father Udit Narayan, Aditya said in another media interview that he is starting to understand him better now. “It feels like I’m almost identical to him,” he said.

He always loved his father, but there was a time when he felt that Udit criticized him a lot. However, things have changed and mutual respect between father and son has increased. “Today when we hang out there is no career talk, there is no singing. I think we are talking about everything except our job.

Last month, Aditya was on vacation in the Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal. “There is no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place and to create unforgettable memories,” he wrote on Instagram.