Zee Studios abandons NFT for upcoming movie poster, others in Bollywood follow suit





Zee Studios has deposited a non-fungible (NFT) token of a film poster signed in collaboration with NFTement, according to a CoinDesk report. The drop was deployed on Polygon, a scaling protocol for Ethereum-enabled blockchain networks built in India, the report adds. The NFT will be part of the Zee Studios collection. Shariq Patel, commercial director of Zee Studios, explained that the film studio will provide NFTs derived from various films in its repository. NFT sales increased by 400 percent in February of this year compared to January. The exponential growth has led many brands to jump on the NFT bandwagon to offer digital collectibles. Many people think this is the next step in the world of art collectionwhile the othersbelieving that it is a fad that will eventually die out.It remains to be seen whether the studio envisions NFTs as a strategic investment or simply builds on the NFT hype. MediaNama has contacted Zee Studios for comment and this report will be updated when we receive a response. Bollywoods brush with NFT Zee Studios ‘announcement follows Bollywood personalities’ plans to launch their own NFTs: Sunny Leone recently announced the launch of their NFT collection through Silicon Valley-based Mintdropz. Léone has set up a website to share its collection which includes costumes and animations designed by artists around the world, according to Inc42 .

Amitabh Bachchan will also deploy its own NFT collection on BeyondLife.club. The collection will include poems written by the actor, a narration of Madhushala with stories, autographed posters and other memorabilia. A fifty-six day countdown has been website after which people will be able to place their bids. What is an NFT? A non-fungible token is a digital token which is unique and has no online substitute. For example, a unique work of art or a collector’s item. It is powered by the same blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies have been developed so far. NFTs can include almost any digital asset. Images, videos, tweets, songs, virtual spaces in games, blockchain domains, etc. are some of the things that have been sold as NFT.NFTs have helped artists monetize their work without having to sell in galleries or auctions. Artists still own the copyright to their work and can earn money in perpetuity on NFT resales. NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Scarcity, Super rare, redeemable, NBA TopShot, and Valuable objects, have reaped the rewards of growing popularity. Most of these platforms require that you have a cryptocurrency wallet and transact using Ethereum. Rise of NFT marketplaces in India India plunged headfirst into the NFT craze. Twitter revealed that the volume of conversations around NFTs increased by 43% between April and June of this year. WazirX , an Indian crypto exchange owned by Binance, started in India first NFT Market in June of this year.

NFTement began operations shortly after the announcement of WazirX, Business Insider reported . It is a B2B SaaS platform that allows entities to launch their own NFT store without the need for technical knowledge.

Wall.app, the third market, was also in sight, the report added. Read also : Do you have something to add ? Post your comment and give someone a MediaNama subscription.

