Sam Reklaw discusses business in Bollywood: The Tribune India





How did he go from a busy British businessman, competing in motorsport at a professional level and running defense and real estate companies to producing and starring in Turkish films? For Sam Reklaw, it was a combination of luck and a strong affinity for cinema. In December 2019, Sam was scheduled to fly from Tokyo to Madrid via Istanbul, and the day before he watched a movie in his hotel room that was shot in Istanbul. The city seemed so beautiful to him that when he landed there, he purposely missed his connecting flight. He spent three days wandering the city and said he had the best kebab in his taxi with a Turkish woman he had met. In April 2020, Sam wanted to move to Istanbul but was prevented from doing so by the pandemic. He finally managed to take the plunge later that year. Sam went into filmmaking as a co-producer, investing in an American-Turkish film, but when the script needed an English-speaking actor, he decided to try something he had never done before. . He took acting lessons on the set and took on one of the main roles in the movie “Shame”. The experience of acting in his first film was difficult, as he was one of the only English speaking teams on the set. But despite this and the difficult weather and logistical conditions, Sam thinks he should receive an Oscar for his first attempt at acting with a hint of sarcasm. Sam describes acting like a drama in high school, stating that “what goes on behind the camera is more dramatic than the movie itself.” When asked how he got into the movie business, so different from his previous experience, Sam replied, “I really wanted to get into the movie business. This film was a door. Comedy and cinema are a great love for me. I took acting lessons. I worked with a successful acting trainer on set. In Sam’s mind, Turkish films are poised to replace Hollywood as the center of good cinema. Although he had never watched Turkish television before, not knowing the language, while in Latin America, he had noticed that Turkish television was extremely popular, and this piqued his interest. “The world of cinema seems to be the most difficult job,” Sam says, and he describes it as stressful and difficult, although it is colorful. The challenges that film producers face are many and occur both behind and in front of the camera, but that wasn’t enough to deter Sam from making future productions. He has two films in the works in the near future. One is his own dark comedy Turkish film that will follow a bunch of foreigners traveling through Turkey and getting all kinds of trouble. The other is currently a secret but is a joint European / Indian production, putting its own film on hold for the time being. Sam also dreams of making a documentary on “the birth of human history” in Turkey, drawing on the country’s many resources, such as the archaeological site of Göbeklitepe. It looks like we’ll be seeing him in Bollywood very soon.

