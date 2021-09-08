Image source: INDIA TV Antilia bomb case: how Sachin Vaze & Co silenced Mansukh Hiran – Bollywood style

Chilling details have emerged of how Thane’s businessman Mansukh Hiran paid with his life for refusing to get involved in planting his own SUV near Antilia, the home of the businessman Mukesh Ambani, and was eventually eliminated by several former cops and others in a cold. bloody Bollywood operation.

In its 290-page indictment, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) disclosed the investigations into the sensational SUV abandonment followed by the murder of Hiran in a meticulously calculated plot.

The main players in the SUV and Hiran murder cases are the top 10 defendants – Sachin H. Vaze, Vinayak B. Shinde, Hisamuddin Kazi, Sunil D. Mane, Pradeep R. Sharma (all ex-cops), Naresh R. Gor, Santosh A. Shelar, Manish V. Soni, Anand P. Jadhav and Satish T. Mothkuri, all charged with murder and terrorism.

After the SUV plantation case erupted in a big way and she was transferred to the elite Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), then investigating officer (IO) Vaze put pressure on Hiran , under the promise of immediate bail, so that he recognizes the crime.

When he emphatically refused, Vaze worried about the ramifications since Hiran was the only person who knew the entire sequence of events, but was a “weak link” who could “turn the fuse” and trap any conspirators in the crime.

Vaze and Sharma discussed the implications and decided to “eliminate” Hiran, and the latter hired a hitman Shelar, who, along with the other defendants, met on March 2, and Hiran’s presence was assured to identify it before potential killers.

The next day, Vaze met Sharma in her NGO, the office of the “PS Foundation” in Andheri West, and handed her a large bag containing bundles of Rs 500 banknotes.

Afterward, Sharma called Shelar to finalize a red-colored Chevrolet Tavera vehicle, and Vaze asked Hiran, oblivious to the ongoing evil plot to push him back, to meet Mane at a particular location in Thane on March 4.

Mane picked up the Tavera, bought half a dozen handkerchiefs and a hoodie, while Vaze raided the Tipsy Bar in Grant Road, to create an alibi that he was away from the crime scene of the murder of Hiran.

Simultaneously, Vaze lured Hiran from Thane to Kandivali to meet Mane, who used a pseudonym of “Inspector Tawde” under the pretext of transporting him (Hiran) safely to another location in a white Volkswagen Polo.

Hiran complied, informed his wife that he was going to meet the so-called “Tawde” in Kandivali, traveled by car near the Suraj water park on Ghodbunder Road, and met Mane in the white polo shirt, around 8:30 p.m. on the 4th. March.

At 9:30 p.m., Mane reached a location near the Fountain Hotel where the Tavera was waiting, asked Hiran to hand over his cell phone, and ordered him to get into the vehicle that would take him to a safe place.

The Tavera was already packed and Hiran had to sit between Shelar and Jadhav, while Mothkuri grabbed his head in the back seat and gagged him with the handkerchiefs.

As Hiran fought for his life, the trio clung to him and smothered the “weak link” of death in the car seat – ending the potential threat to all involved in the mega-conspiracy. .

Next, Shelar instructed Soni to drive the Tavera Bridge to the Kasheli Bridge over the Thane Creek, where they arrived after about 45 minutes.

Stopping the vehicle, the killer trio of Shelar, Jadhav, and Mothkuri dragged Hiran’s body, hoisted it up, and threw it into the darkness of the Thane Creek below.

The next day, Hiran’s body – swept away by the currents – was found stranded in the swamps about a mile from the Kasheli Bridge, creating a new hubbub – barely a week after the SUV planting incident outside of ‘Antilia.

In between, the NIA detailed how Vaze and Co used and destroyed various evidence related to the twin cases, most of which was later detected or recovered by detectives.

