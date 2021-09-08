Richa Chadha supports boyfriend Ali Faizal, says no Bollywood actor has achieved what he has

Richa Chadha has often spoken of the unfair system that the industry hasabove allfor foreigners. And this time, she openly supported her boyfriend Ali Fazal who has come a long way.

She complains to the Bollywood industry that despite Ali having accomplished so much, he did not get what he deserved because of the nepotist industry.



Ali Fazal who not only works in web and Bollywood series but has also proven himself in Hollywood. The actor managed to be in one of Hollywood’s most successful franchise movies and it’s Fast and Furious 7, when one can imagine Guddu Bhaiya better than him in Mirzapur.

The actor admits he’s not happy with how the industry works, but that doesn’t affect him anymore as he doesn’t want to lose his sanity because of it.

Indiatimes spoke to one of Bollywood’s most favorite couples who proudly say they did it on their own without any support.

Richa and Ali collaborate again together and this time with a podcast (Virus 2062 on Spotify) but hope that they will soon have a chance together on celluloid.

Always look for an opportunity to work with Ali Fazal

To begin with, Richa said, I am always looking for an opportunity to work with Ali in some way so it was a good time for us.

Agreeing with his beloved, Fazal said: “It has been a long wait for both of us to work together and we both waited to create things that make sense together. Spotify was kind enough to offer this. It’s a start for us to do something together; we start with the vocals, hoping to get some celluloid very soon.



Big fan of Richa Chadha, says Ali Fazal

Speaking of being a big admirer of Richas’ work, Ali said:

“Richa is someone I’m a fan of; that’s even before I met her. Today we both try to stand up for each other’s work and the way she interprets the human condition and behavior. human storyline is almost meditative and healing for me. I can’t tell you how relaxing it is to be with a partner where you don’t have to spell anything. It’s just amazing how point she is unique.It is a discovery for me every day and I am happy to spend my life with her hopefully.

Richa is one of the most conventional actresses and he has made amazing movies such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Masaan and many more.



Ali did not do what he deserves because of the nepotist industry

While Richa is not only a big fan of Ali but also wants the industry to give him what he deserves,

“I actually learned a lot from Ali. He’s very thorough, even when we had to work on this podcast it was early that day taking notes on his scripts, I see him as he works. I learned to be punctual from him. I really admire him a lot. His level of commitment and hard work is just amazing and it doesn’t matter if he shoots a little promo, a video or if he does a big one. scene. I saw him back when he was wrestling between Guddu Bhaiya and Judi Dench, so he was a huge fan for me. I learned so much by watching him. I mean he’s so humble on this subject.

I think the world has yet to see the true scope of his talent and if it wasn’t such a nepotistic industry, and if the default setting was to reward insiders all the time, this would have been a very different for him. Honestly, I don’t know who else has hit the amount they have at this age right now in terms of reach.