My intention, when Relix Kindly offered me this space to write about whatever I wanted was to write something that would be indirectly related to my new band, Ghost of Vroom, and our new album, Ghost of Vroom 1. We made a record; it’s really good, and you should listen to it. It sounds more like Soul Coughing than any other music I’ve made in this century.

Instead, I take this opportunity to talk about my man Shammi Kapoor. Shammi was one of the big stars of Bollywood, that is to say a leading man of Indian cinema of the 1960s. He started making films in the 1950s and there was not a lot of filming. success. He got a little chubby for a movie star and shaved his mustache in pencil, which was sort of an admission of defeat. Then, in the 1960s, a director told him he had to dance in a scene. When Shammi admitted he couldn’t dance, the director made him dance anyway. It was then that Shammis magic was born.

He was hilarious. The wacky facial expressions! The flop hair maniac! The pudginess, which is extremely charming.

All along he also has the lip[1]synchronization with the voice of Mohammed Rafis. (The female voices are by Asha Bhosle, subject of Cornershops Full of Asha.) That was how it worked in Bollywood: a convention still called reading. There were only a handful of singers, the male voices are mostly courtesy of Rafi and Kishore Kumar, the female voices are usually Asha and Lata Mangeshkar and these same singers were in hundreds of movies! (What was the average work day like?) There were comedic streaks, sure, but Shammi got him to a new level parody leader. He developed a one-word slogan, yahoo, which has become synonymous with his name.

There is a Bollywood stock scene in which the main man declares his love in a scenic environment. I’ve seen it in dozens of movies, and it’s almost the exact same scene in all of them. Corn Junglee is the only Bollywood movie I know where this scene opens with the protagonist chaotically plunging into the snow and sliding down a hill.

In the early 90s in New York City, I heard Bollywood music everywhere in taxis, bodegas, and the multiple Indian restaurants lined up on East 6th Street (most of which were owned, operated, and occupied by Bangladeshis). It was incredibly funky: a big string section sound that was out of tune by a wobbly third.[1]generation of cassettes; those tabla and scary rhythms, There was no Bollywood section at Tower Records. It was just that music that you heard all the time in random places, out of reach.

One day, I was in a bodega, and I asked the guy behind the counter what the music was, and where I could find more of it.

He sold me his tape for $ 10, which was probably a scam, but who cares?

It was called Vivah Geet, which I later learned were wedding songs.

There aren’t many experiences that I can name that led me to get into a form of music that I really didn’t know anything about. (It didn’t occur to me to take the 7 train to Jackson Heights, walk into a music store, and start asking questions in part because my many visits to various record stores East Village had long taught me that a serious inquiry is awkward and in part because I was, as I write this again, creaky at the prospect of thoughtless cultural tourism.) and , finally, my bassist stole the tape.

There are Shammi movies on Netflix, but I really recommend taking the English subtitles Teesri DVD on Amazon. Shammi plays Rocky, an Elvis-style nightclub idol. (I’ve read that it was widely believed in India that Elvis stole his moves from Shammi.) The nightclub footage is incredibly exaggerated from the 1960s. The plot, like many Bollywood plots, has vocals from another world; that huge and mysterious sound.

Ten years before Google, there was no way to find out more about this stuff other than talking to the guy playing the tape who was generally wary of every question and would give a mind-boggling answer about the music in it. ‘a movie . is actually multiple storylines crammed into one movie, for maximum appeal.

A story of murder and mystery at the base, Teesri Manzil means third floor. In the opening scenes, does a woman jump? from the third floor of the hotel where the Rocky / Shammis nightclub is located. (One of Shammis’ co-stars in Teesri is actress and dancer Helen, on whom Merchant Ivory directed a 1973 documentary titled Helen, Queen of the Nautch Girls, and if anyone can find it for me, i will love you forever.)

The soundtracks of both Junglee and Teesri can currently be found on various streaming services, the former has an incredible Nashville[1]via-Mumbai steel-guitar, and the latter has a super spy from the 60s[1]guitar vibe. If you are looking for Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, or any of the other playback singers I mentioned, you will find hundreds of songs, ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s. Bollywood has devoured and voraciously Bollywoodized every genre that he’s met, from rockabilly to disco, and it’s definitely worth exploring.

Shammi Kapoor became a spiritual late in life, a devotee of Bhakti and a disciple of Guru Haidakhan Babaji. He also became one of the first Internet proselytes in India and founded the Internet User Community in India. Photos of Shammi at the end of his life show a man with a gray beard who looks more like a wizard than a handsome guy who once yelled yahoo. Also, please listen to the new Ghost of Vrooms album, Ghost of Vroom 1. It has very little to do with this article, but it is really good and you will like it.

***

Mike Doughty released his debut album with Ghost of Vroom in March via Mod y Vi Records. The project also features longtime bassist / cellist Andrew Scrap Livingston.