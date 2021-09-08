Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Mallika Sherawat, Renuka Shahane, and more …

Akshay’s mother dies: he says she was my heart

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning.

Akshay took to Twitter to express his grief.

“She was my heart. And today I feel unbearable pain at the very heart of my existence, ”he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said her mother passed away peacefully.

“My maa… Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and found my father in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this time. Om Shanti, ”he wrote.

On Tuesday, Akshay shared an update on his mother’s health and said it was a “difficult time” for his family.

“Touched beyond words by your concern for my mother’s health.” It is a very difficult hour for me and my family. Each of your prayers would help greatly, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Mallika: I never thought that someone could imitate me so well, but Sugandha just succeeded

Bombay– Actress Mallika Sherawat will be seen as special guest on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’ on this Saturday’s episode while Mika Singh judges the show.

Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Gaurav Dubey’s hilarious act literally made Mallika laugh out loud. While Gaurav played Sooraj Barjatya perfectly, Sugandha delivered a stunning mimicry of Mallika which left the latter very impressed with her performance. In fact, Mallika was so thrilled with what she saw that she felt the actress was a mirror image of herself during the act.

As Mallika revealed, “Sugandha imitated me so well, it was just perfect. I’m really like that only! She pulled off the nuances, the expressions, everything. I never would have thought that someone one could imitate me as well, but Sugandha totally nailed it and I will never be able to forget this one (the act).

Reacting to her compliment, an ecstatic Sugandha said, “I would really like to thank Mallika ji for being a sport. I was really scared at first. When I was told about this act, I was really skeptical because I had no idea how to imitate it at all, but they convinced me and luckily it went well, and it was very appreciated.

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.

Renuka Shahane to host “Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan”

Bombay– Famous TV and film actress Renuka Shahane will now star in “Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan”.

As an anchor, Renuka will be seen rephrasing warning indicators as well as the thought process a teenager experiences leading to inevitable crimes. The episodes will focus on presenting situations that teach parents to recognize certain warning signs, to inform and educate their children, and to proactively support them.

Confirming her association with the show, Renuka said, “It’s a pleasure to be a part of a show like ‘Crime Patrol’. In my opinion, a show like this not only helps educate society, but also serves as a calculator ready to make people aware of their surroundings. “

Renuka will aim to highlight every parent’s serious fears and warning signs as she sheds light on crimes committed by teens.

“As a presenter and mother of two, my only intention is to encourage people to understand what is going on in the minds of teenagers and what are the telltale signs that can be dealt with in a timely manner,” he adds. she.

“Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan” will air from September 13 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Paridhi finds parallels between his real and real life

Bombay– Actress Paridhi Sharma, who stars as a mother in ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, says juggling personal and professional life is by no means an easy task for any actor, but she tries to manage it well by spending quality time with his son.

Paridhi said, “As a working mother instead of dwelling on the guilt of not having enough time with your child, I think it is more vital to spend quality time with your child. Every day after packing my bags, once I get home, I make sure I have a good, happy time with my son and it’s magic.

“As tired as I am, the maternal instinct in me boosts my energy and we do lots of fun stuff together!” I maintain a good work-life balance and am completely involved and devoted to my child as a devoted mother. I take her to forests, gardens, beaches, to play in the mud, sand and insects. I will make sure that it is sufficiently exposed to nature.

In ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati play an onscreen mother-daughter duo. The story reflects the emotions of a daughter estranged from her mother and that of a mother in search of her daughter.

“Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei” airs on Star Plus.

Manushi Chhillar launches social media campaign on the need to eat well

Bombay– Bollywood newbie and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar has launched a social media campaign to discuss the benefits of eating well during World Nutrition Week.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, teamed up with 2014 Miss World Rolene Strauss to share her thoughts on how the focus on nutrition can help everyone lead a balanced life.

Manushi said, “Growing up, I realized the need to pay attention to nutrition. Our daily life presents us with countless challenges and the least we can do to take care of ourselves is to be careful about what we eat.

“Nutrition is the main pillar of fitness and wellness and I have tried to incorporate as much of this learning into my daily life. I have unlocked the results I was aiming for and I want to share my thoughts with as many people as possible, ”she added.

Manushi explained that nutrition is extremely subjective and one needs to customize one’s own diet to get the maximum benefit from it.

“I’ve always maintained that health and fitness are very personal and that everyone has their subjective take on the same thing. Nutrition is highly customizable based on an individual’s health and history and I respect that.

She added: “This is why, I am discussing how nutrition can be tailored to different people with Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, who is not only a dear friend, but also someone who is deeply invested in nutrition and health. “

Manushi, who will share screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the period film “Prithviraj”, said Strauss was someone she could count on.

She shared, “I look forward to discussing our individual nutrition learnings and hope this resonates with people who want to lead a balanced lifestyle.

Ayushmann Khurrana: lucky to complete three new films in the midst of a pandemic

Bombay– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels lucky to have finished filming his three films – “Anek”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Doctor G” – in the midst of the pandemic. He says these films spark community conversations and it’s important that they get shown in theaters.

Ayushmann says, “I am fortunate to have managed to complete three new films during the pandemic. I can’t wait for audiences to watch these true gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will provide a new viewing experience for people to discuss and debate.

Ayushmann is convinced that his plans will help bring people back to the theater.

He says, “I am extremely excited about ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Anek’ and now ‘Doctor Ga’ – all projects are high concept theatrical films due to the uniqueness of the scripts. Hope they all help bring people back to theaters.

Ayushmann added, “Films like these spark community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that these films have a community viewing experience that can only happen in a theater. “

The star thanks all the filmmakers for her plans for providing a safe filming experience for everyone.

He said: “I have to congratulate the producers and directors on all of these projects because to accomplish what they did during the pandemic is a huge achievement. They managed a tight ship and made sure the shoots unfold smoothly, safely, and in a perfect bio-bubble. “(IANS)