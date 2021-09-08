The modern Bollywood inspired sarees I want to wear







I find saree inspiration through well-dressed Bollywood celebrities who have started posting their looks again. Despite the fact that I will become Captain Obvious, I want to take a minute and declare that I love sarees. I am only 30 years old and my wardrobe already has a significant number of sarees that are entirely mine, with the exception of the ones I borrow (never return) from my mother and grandmother. I learned to drape one when I was 12 and have rarely missed an opportunity to wear one since. Sarees are the most modest, least flirtatious, and least demanding outfit (except when you’re trying to mend the creases in your silk saree with substandard safety pins, then God help you). A saree is flattering for all body types and supports the inclusion of the waist more than any other outfit; the fact that it is loaded with cultural significance only makes it better. Now, I love my Kanjeevarams and Banarasi sarees; I save them for special occasions when I want to be at my traditional best. Other times I grab my organzas which I’ve found to look best when worn with unconventional makeshift blouses such as crop tops, bralettes, and sports bras. But even I, an avid admirer of the garment, find myself wanting more options when it comes to sarees that are more suited to my modern demands – like when I want to wear one to a party or to a casual wedding where drunk dancing is a priority on the agenda. Lucky for me, there’s no shortage of inspiration in the post-vax world. And, this time, I find mine on Instagram via well-dressed Bollywood celebrities who have started posting their looks again. Deepika Padukone in Payal Khandwala Picture: Instagram / @ deepikapadukone This pleated saree from designer Payal Khandwala is what I imagine wearing for a casual lunch or dinner. It is structured, but not in a couture spirit, and manages to remain feminine without appearing saccharine. This minimalist saree, which glows in the moonlight like a wearable art, is a staple in any modern wardrobe.

Price: Rs 19,800 Shilpa Shetty in Cuin Picture: Instagram / @ theshilpashetty This saree does a good job of balancing contemporary and classic so I don’t have to. Rightly called “The Cocktail Sari”, it comes with two pallus, one on each side, which can be draped in several ways. I love the belt that brings the whole thing together by cinching the waist. makes me want to wear it to the next one sangeet I attend.

Price: Rs 24,500 Chitrangada Singh to Ridhi Mehra Picture: Instagram / @ ridhimehraofficial This Ridhi Mehra number sets off a pre-draped saree sub-trend by combining it with feminine ruffles, giving it plenty of movement but with the kind of functionality that allows you to move (or dance) without tripping. The sari itself looks a lot like wearing a skirt with a pre-attached pallu that simply needs to be thrown over the shoulder of a gorgeous mesh blouse embroidered with pearls and delicate pearls. A must-have for marriage.

Price: Rs 72,500 Which of these modern sarees would you wear next? And or? Also Read: Pre-Draped Saris That Belong To Your Modern Wardrobe



