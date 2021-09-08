Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 returns to the streets of New York





Marching bands originally scheduled for the 2020 event will join this year’s parade through Manhattan.

NEW YORK The famous Macys Thanksgiving Parade is back. New York City and Macy’s on Wednesday announced the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year to the streets of the Big Apple for its 95th edition. Following last year’s celebration for television, the parade through the streets of Manhattan will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. “We are delighted to once again welcome the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade in its full form, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City this holiday season,” said New York Mayor Bill by Blasio. “We applaud Macys’ work in creatively continuing this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming parade watchers back to experience it safely, live and in person in person. November.” Macy’s said the parade will entertain live crowds and a national television audience with giant helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and Santa Claus. Macys will implement new health and safety procedures for the 2021 parade, including requiring volunteers and staff to wear face covers and be vaccinated against COVID-19. Performances by brass bands, cheers and specialized groups initially planned for the 2020 parade will participate this year. Macys’ iconic balloons will once again be flown with 80 to 100 managers, a flight management team and an anchor vehicle instead of a simple vehicle like in 2020. “Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for over nine decades, becoming an icon of American pop culture as it marks the official start of the holiday season every year,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macys Thanksgiving Day. Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are excited to bring this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we walk the streets of New York City and into the homes of an audience nationwide. “ The 95th Annual Macys Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide on NBC on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. RELATED: Jane Krakowski Returns To NBC For “Annie Live!” this christmas Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to the streets of New York, kicking off the holiday season for New Yorkers and the nation https://t.co/ccPURkwHgC pic.twitter.com/Z2v6EeyxGU – Macy’s News (@macysnews) September 8, 2021 RELATED: London Honors Muppets Creator Jim Henson With Blue Plaque > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Holiday Season https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

