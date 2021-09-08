Inside the State Street Market, the Cavernous New Food Hall in Los Altos

As eagerly awaited, State Street Market, Los Altos’ massive new dining hall, officially opens its doors today, September 7th. A winning design company and star chef lineup, it promises to transform the tech city into a worthy Silicon Valley dining destination. Enter for a first glimpse of the cavernous space, from the tile details to the covered paseo. Then get a first look at the various menus, starting with wood-fired flatbreads, oysters, and cocktails, with promises of pork belly and butter chicken bao coming in the coming months.

Award-winning architecture firm Gensler constructed the ambitious 33,000 square feet, combining an adjoining dining room, restaurant and bar, and upstairs offices. An old mid-century grocery store has been upgraded, lightened up and reimagined in Spanish colonial style, bringing the vision to life with white stucco, wrought iron, wooden beams, and an eclectic mix of patterned tiles. The entrance to State Street has been moved back a good 12 feet to create inviting outdoor seating up front. With doors on either side, the glazed-glass entrance is centered on the cocktail bar, so guests enter a two-story domed space with tall windows. Food stalls surround the hall with common seating in the center. As you wander around a back corner, an arched paseo connects to the restaurant and bar, plus more outdoor seating and parking.

The food hall will eventually have nearly a dozen vendors, and about half will be ready for opening today, starting with the original concepts of Los Altos Community Investments and Bon Appetit Management Company:

Banks & Braes is a wood-fired grill, serving a smoky menu flatbreads topped with pesto and blistered cherry tomatoes or Italian sausage and caramelized onions, and roast chicken with herbs. Clearly is the seafood bar, with a menu the best oysters of the coast, royal salmon from Nice, halibut ceviche, caviar and a few decadent platters. Cereals and green vegetables serves salads and bowls, stuffed with curry cauliflower and chickpeas or glazed squash and goat cheese. And Murdochs is this cocktail bar up front, which serves cocktails, wine and beer, alongside grazing boards loaded with cheese and cold cuts, as well as a brioche burger. Click to browse the full menus.

As previously announced, there is also an exciting lineup of Michelin-starred chefs, who will be launching different concepts in the coming months:

Bao Bei is a counter of Michael and Meichih Kim, formerly of Michelin-starred Maum in Palo Alto, which is slated to open in mid-September. Bao Bei is a loving Mandarin term for the couple’s six-year-old son, and their new quick and casual menu is meant to be multicultural and showcase our origins in a fun way, says Meichih. It is influenced by the way we eat at home, blending Taiwanese and Korean flavors.

They will serve three different types of bao: a shrimp croquette both fried and stuffed with a shrimp mousse; Gochujang-glazed spicy pork belly with pickled cucumbers and peanut powder; and fried chicken with hot honey mustard and sweet marinated daikon. Plus two noodle dishes: Spicy Dan Dan Mian peanut noodles with ground pork, fresh green onions and cilantro; and Seolleongtang Beef Noodle Soup in 24 Hour Bone Broth with brisket, shank and a soft egg. Finally, an aged soy panna cotta for dessert hits the craze for black sugar syrup, and cream of roasted rice takes over.

Small blue door is a counter by Michelin-starred chef Srijith Gopinathan and restaurateur Ayesha Thapar, Taj Campton and Ettan, which is slated to open later this fall. As Gopinathan previously shared with Eater SF, he’s excited to bring his signature Cal-Indian cuisine further into the peninsula to reach more families. The no-frills menu will feature around 15 dishes, from the familiar butter chicken and chickpea cholé, riffs on Ettan’s favorite dishes, to more market-inspired dishes: with Eater SF, he’s delighted to bring his Cal-Indian cuisine further down the peninsula. to reach more families. The no-frills menu will consist of around 15 courses, from the familiar butter chicken and cholé with chickpeas, riffs on Ettan’s favorite dishes, to more market-inspired dishes: a crispy cauliflower pancake on a bun. soft with a fresh salad and a hot sauce; Sesame on Sesame pakora fritters cut into mint chutney, tahini and tamarind honey; curried idli rice balls cooked lightly in ghee and topped with chutney powder; and a Kulfeddo frozen dessert that crosses kulfi and semifreddo for a cheesy frozen treat.

Still to come: Great, the adjoining restaurant of Traci Des Jardins, formerly de Jardiniere, which will open at a later date. Stay tuned for these separate menu details. In addition to the full-service restaurant, El Alto Jr. will be a more kid-friendly counter that will appear in the food hall itself, which will serve the new Impossible Chicken Nuggets with tiny fries, barbecue sauce and popsicle sticks. fruits and vegetables, among other delicacies.

State Street Market opens on Tuesday, September 7, starting with outdoor dining and take-out. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Monday.