In “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake searches for an enemy besides himself

This is especially true in songs about women: the stupid Girls Want Girls with Lil Baby, Get Along Better with Ty Dolla Sign, the slightly sinister ___ Fans. Rather, what really blows Drake up on this album are the naysayers and adversaries, especially evident in the 11th hour rhymes about Kanye West, who Drake has been with recently and historically, and forever locked in a tangle. . (More on those Oedipal shenanigans later.) Certified Lover Boy will debut at No.1 next week with the biggest opening week numbers for all albums this year, replacing Wests Donda, who is coming to do the same.

Throughout his career, Drakes’ agility has made him one of the most inventive stars in pop, keen to absorb and reinterpret a number of regional and global styles. There are sonic bright spots when he winks at Houston (OG Ron C’s intro on TSU and Bun Bs sample Get Throwed on N 2 Deep) and Memphis (the verse from Project Pat sampled on Knife Talk, his elastically mellow flow pattern skillfully mimicked by 21 Savage), two longtime sources of inspiration. And sometimes Drake reminds older versions of himself of the piano motifs at the beginning and end of The regret, the album closer, a direct nod to Marvin’s room, the ultimate in magnetic toxicity from Drakes.

But Certified Lover Boy is his least imaginative album musically, the one where he pushes himself the least in terms of method and scheme. Aside from Afrobeats Fountains’ slight number, featuring feathered Nigerian singer Tems, most of the songs here take inspiration from the familiar narcotic synths and claustrophobic samples that underlie much of his music. This album could mark something like the beginning of the end of the Drake Era, except the Drake Era is just all pop music now, and its innovations have become the work of, well, everyone.

Drake is aware of this, of course no one both plays and watches themselves play with the same intensity. Some of the crisper lines on this album relate to how Drake, the entity, operates in the rest of the world. Underneath a photo lives some of the greatest quotes from me he raps on Champagne poetry, about your Instagram captions. I apologize for my absence, I know I left you nameless to drop / I don’t know how I expected you to gain influence and money, he laughs Papis House.