In “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake searches for an enemy besides himself
At this point in Drakes’ career, there are songs on the throne and songs on the bed. Every environment has a price. The first is about hard power: staying on top means outsmarting enemies, building an invulnerable business. The other, at least in the hands of Drakes, most often concerns soft power, the path to conquest passes through humility, and sometimes fear. The two modes rarely meet.
This is what makes the concluding verse of Race My Mind, from the new Drakes album. Boy in love certified, such a jerk. In the first half of the song, he sings, but his affection begins to curdle; it is a serenade for a woman who listens to other things. Halfway through, the song turns from sweet plea to outrage, and Drake turns to rap.
He looks frustrated, dismissive, a little anxious: Don’t you dare hit me back without a k, of course / As soon as I tell you that it’s you I would expect / You’re too naughty, too soft, you moved in and you left me. The woman he craves is spending time with fewer competitors, and his Drakes scramble two vectors of control: know who you are around, I know they team up / tell you you better leave me in. dust.
It’s a wave of feverish affronts, and by far Drake’s most alert sound on Certified Lover Boy, his sixth studio album, and the first in three years. Historically his approaches have been hard to dispute, he has fundamentally rewritten the model of pop music over the past decade. But on Certified Lover Boy, they’ve been polished and maybe a bit worn. This album is best in the dark. Better by car. It just goes to show just how sonically rigorous Drake’s most laid-back and swaying songs are. But his storytelling doesn’t always stand up to scrutiny.
This is especially true in songs about women: the stupid Girls Want Girls with Lil Baby, Get Along Better with Ty Dolla Sign, the slightly sinister ___ Fans. Rather, what really blows Drake up on this album are the naysayers and adversaries, especially evident in the 11th hour rhymes about Kanye West, who Drake has been with recently and historically, and forever locked in a tangle. . (More on those Oedipal shenanigans later.) Certified Lover Boy will debut at No.1 next week with the biggest opening week numbers for all albums this year, replacing Wests Donda, who is coming to do the same.
Throughout his career, Drakes’ agility has made him one of the most inventive stars in pop, keen to absorb and reinterpret a number of regional and global styles. There are sonic bright spots when he winks at Houston (OG Ron C’s intro on TSU and Bun Bs sample Get Throwed on N 2 Deep) and Memphis (the verse from Project Pat sampled on Knife Talk, his elastically mellow flow pattern skillfully mimicked by 21 Savage), two longtime sources of inspiration. And sometimes Drake reminds older versions of himself of the piano motifs at the beginning and end of The regret, the album closer, a direct nod to Marvin’s room, the ultimate in magnetic toxicity from Drakes.
But Certified Lover Boy is his least imaginative album musically, the one where he pushes himself the least in terms of method and scheme. Aside from Afrobeats Fountains’ slight number, featuring feathered Nigerian singer Tems, most of the songs here take inspiration from the familiar narcotic synths and claustrophobic samples that underlie much of his music. This album could mark something like the beginning of the end of the Drake Era, except the Drake Era is just all pop music now, and its innovations have become the work of, well, everyone.
Drake is aware of this, of course no one both plays and watches themselves play with the same intensity. Some of the crisper lines on this album relate to how Drake, the entity, operates in the rest of the world. Underneath a photo lives some of the greatest quotes from me he raps on Champagne poetry, about your Instagram captions. I apologize for my absence, I know I left you nameless to drop / I don’t know how I expected you to gain influence and money, he laughs Papis House.
But also Drake is the main engineer, his image is no accident. This is why the video for Way 2 Sexy (who samples Right Said Fred) is designed for memes, even if it seems half-hearted. And his line of deep sighs about being a lesbian on Girls Want Girls isn’t for the progressives who blasted him, but for those looking for a cheap nod.
The way Drake regularly maintains his public image couldn’t contrast more with the way West handles his, and that’s the main reason why the current tension between them seems so asymmetrical. Wests ‘lashes, including the leak of Drakes’ alleged home address, have been primary, broadside against a sassy child. But Drake is also a father, and there has been something colder and more strategic about the way he’s handled the recent back-and-forth. Give this address to your driver, make it your destination / Instead of a simple post in desperation, he raps on it 7am on the Allée Cavalière, slightly deflated but intensely barbed bookkeeping to learn how to fall in love with your mentor.
The day after Certified Lover Boy’s release, Drake leaked Life of the Party, an unreleased song by West that included delusions aimed at Drake. But the song, which features a majestic verse from Andre 3000, rarely heard, was something spectacular, and also deeply moving in trying to paint his nemesis as pride, Drake instead described him as vulnerable, the Well.
The truth is, it’s not much of a battle, at least no other artist feels pressured into taking sides in multiple passages on both Donda and Certified Lover Boy. And that’s not the only thing these two albums have in common: they’re sketchy statements of a once avant-garde but now widely accepted worldview, not wild reinventions. Perhaps tired of fighting, the two superstars began to fight. But that won’t heal what’s inside.
