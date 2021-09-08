John Mulaney talks drugs, rehab, and baby with Olivia Munn – The Hollywood Reporter

In a long interview on Late night with Seth Meyers On Tuesday, John Mulaney opened up about his tumultuous year and revealed the truth behind the headlines about his drug relapse, trip to rehab and his relationship with Olivia Munn.

Mulaney began by indicating that he may not have been doing well the last time he appeared on the show in 2020, responding to Meyers’ prompt that he was there with: “I was told I was . “

He then recapped his year of headlines, which began in September 2020, with a stint in rehab, Mulaney says. He explained that he was released in October and moved “from my ex-wife’s place” before hosting Saturday Night Live on Halloween, then relapse on drugs.

“I’m told I took a job here,” he continued, referring to the news he joined. Late at night as a writer at the end of last year. “I continued to use drugs. You and other friends organized a response, if you remember. I went back to rehab, this time for two months. I went out in February, lived a sober life for another month and a half… Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started dating a beautiful woman named Olivia. [Munn]. “

And, Mulaney revealed, he and Munn are expecting a baby. “We’re both really, really happy,” he said.

Mulaney said he first met Munn at Meyers wedding and called her “amazing” and said the relationship was “really beautiful” as he faced the challenges of being newly sober.

“She kind of held my hand through this hell,” he said.

During the three-segment appearance that lasted just over 18 minutes, Mulaney and Meyers spoke about the intervention and how he struggled before that.

“When I opened the door, I knew it was an intervention. This is how badly I had a drug problem, ”Mulaney said, revealing that he assumed he was having dinner with a friend from college in their apartment, then he opened the door and saw Meyers. .

“I had to be the smartest person in the room even during the procedure,” recalls Mulaney. “I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you read all your letters, I have a drug problem and I need help, just to pick you up.’ “

He added that he kept insisting that he was sober during the procedure, but was not. He later revealed that Fred Armisen and a “We Are The World of 40+ Alternative Comedians” were on the scene “and no one did any songs all the time.”

Mulaney was also a few hours late because he had stopped at the Saturday Night Live studios “very coked” and asked to have their hair cut by the hairdressing and makeup department, which Meyers confirmed when calling someone at SNL to monitor it.

The couple also revisited photos of Mulaney’s last appearances on Late at night, in which he wore sunglasses and a coat he got from The Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas, which they said made people think something was wrong with him.

“I was not under the influence during the delivery [his ‘Royal Watch’ segment]Mulaney said. “I had been under the influence the day before, and the next day I was probably under the influence… I was more sober than not. A lot of people were like, ‘Something’s wrong with John Mulaney’ and I was setting at home saying, “Indeed, something’s wrong. “

Meyers, however, regrets not having seen it. “As someone who spent a lot of time with you, I look back and have incredible ignorance of what you were going through,” he said.

By the time Mulaney’s appearance ended, they both got serious, with Meyers calling the last year “a real roller coaster.”

“I am very happy that you are on the other side,” said Meyers. “I’m so happy for you and Olivia. This is very exciting news. I love you very much and I am glad that you are doing well.

Mulaney added, “I love you Seth. You saved me from drugs and Olivia and this baby helped me save myself from myself on this first healing journey… I am so grateful to you.