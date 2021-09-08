Blues Clues’ first host returns, striking a deal with the grown-ups





One day in 2002, Steve Burns packed up a bulging backpack and suitcase, said goodbye to a speckled blue dog and a piece of cartoon furniture, and disappeared in a two-dimensional school bus. An era of the Blues Clues children’s TV series was suddenly over, leaving countless young viewers without a brilliant host who cheered them on through their televisions for six years of training. Aside from occasional appearances in spin-offs, Mr. Burns was largely absent from Blues Clues. His sudden departure became a source of intrigue and rumor as dedicated fans grew, met and often wondered online what had really happened to him. Tuesday, in a Twitter video posted by Nick Jr., a Nickelodeon channel for young children, Mr. Burns has returned. Pulling on the same lime green striped rugby jersey he wore, he addressed his now adult viewers.

Speaking of leaving almost two decades ago, he said, I realize it was a bit abrupt. I just got up and went to college. And that was really tough, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take one step at a time, and now I’m literally doing a lot of things that I wanted to do. Then, in the positive tone that defined his character, Mr. Burns urged viewers to think their own way: And then look at yourself, and look at what you’ve done and what you’ve accomplished during all this. time. And it’s just so amazing. Its reappearance struck a chord with many viewers, sparking feelings of childhood nostalgia and comfort, especially juxtaposed with global crises like the coronavirus pandemic and extreme weather conditions linked to climate change. In less than 24 hours, the video had been viewed nearly 20 million times.

Mr Burns acknowledged some of the challenges his former viewers might have faced. We started with clues, and now what is it? Student loans and jobs and families? he said. And some of them were pretty tough, you know? I know you know.

He added that he wanted to thank viewers, saying their support continued to help him. Guess I just wanted to say, after all these years, I never forgot you. Never, he said. Mr. Burns, now a producer and musician, could not immediately be reached for comment. But since leaving the show, he has opened up about his complicated relationship with fans and the show, which he hosted in his twenties. He said he felt at odds with the imaginary relationship millions of young viewers thought they had with him. The kids thought I was their friend for real, he said in a 2010 live performance for The Moth, a storytelling organization. I started to think, I say these wonderful things to children, I say: you are so smart, and you can do whatever you want. But I couldn’t help but think, you know, is that right? Mr. Burns continued. As Blues Clues grew in popularity, reaching over 14 million viewers each week at some point in his tenure, Mr. Burns also began to experience what he described as an identity crisis. I was starting to think really seriously, as great as it was, they might have the wrong guy here, maybe it should be a teacher or child development specialist or something, he said.

His departure from the series sparked wild speculation among fans. Mr Burnss’s Instagram handle, @steveburnsalive, appears to cheekily refute rumors of his death. He said in a HuffPost interview that as the show’s creators moved on to other projects, he felt it was just time to go, and joked to Nickelodeon that he refused to lose my hair on a children’s TV show. But as Mr. Burns revived his Blues Clues character on Tuesday, many fans on social media said his post rings true, managing to bring them back to a time of childlike innocence while acknowledging the realities of age. adult and its challenges.

The video was a particularly poignant reminder of the past for Chuck Gaffney, a 37-year-old computer programmer and voice actor in Rocky Point, NY, who said he mourned the recent death of his younger brother and cousin. Performing had been a favorite pastime for many of his seven younger siblings. Time may have passed, but not our hearts. Seeing messages like this indicating that there are people there for you is heartwarming, he said in an interview. We need to remember to be there for each other. Mr Gaffney said he plans to present the show to his 2-year-old daughter. Blues Clues ended in 2006, but the show was relaunched in 2019 as Blues Clues & You! It’s hosted by Joshua Dela Cruz, the franchise’s first Asian American host. A new season will air in October.

