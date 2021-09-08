Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bollywood songs to celebrate the auspicious festival in a musical way





Image source: IMAGE FILE Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bollywood songs to celebrate It has been almost two years since the deadly coronavirus stripped the happiness and hope of our lives and now with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the time could not be more perfect to bring the auspicious back into our lives by welcoming the obstacle remover in our homes. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 10. So ‘Shri Ganesh’ the spirit of celebration while listening to these high end Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. 1. “Mourya Re” from “Don” (2011) Starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan, this song is a must-have for Ganpati celebrations. The song captures the raw, real essence of celebration in Mumbai – with music, dancing, devotion, and huge crowds. SRK pulls off the street look with a white shirt and a piece of religious yellow fabric tied around her forehead. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this super energetic number never gets old. 2. “Deva Shree Ganesha” from “Agneepath” (2012) Despite so many songs dedicated to the elephant-headed god, this song continues to remain popular year after year. Sung by the powerful voice of Ajay Gogavale, the song features actors Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal. Filled with energy, color and great music, the song is a pleasure to listen to, watch and dance. The touching lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The tapping song not only involves Hrithik’s dancing, but also adds layers to his character. As the song plays in the background, Hrithik’s character Vijay reveals his identity to the villain and kills him in the middle of the celebration. The groovy number is dialed by Ajay-Atul. 3. “Shambhu Sutaya” from “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance” (2013) When it comes to celebrating Lord Ganesha, Prabhudeva and the series “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance” cannot be forgotten. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani, this song features one of the best dance moves, groovy beats, energy and swag. As the color red flies through the air of the party, the dancers unleash their exceptional movements with passion and devotion. As the song progresses, it leads to a dance showdown and ultimately becomes a fight between the two competing groups. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the impressive lyrics are written by Mayur Puri and the number is performed by Remo D’Souza. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RGawsxn_Fw 4. “Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra and Aarti” (2016) This rendition of traditional aarti is sung by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Press the play button and gently close your eyes. Big B’s first word “Om” is enough to transcend yourself into a spirit of devotion, faith and gratitude. Having 100 million views (and counting) on ​​YouTube, this powerful aarti is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Amitabh Bachchan’s voice strikes straight to the heart, offering comfort and peace to the faithful. Iconic line: Any line sung by Amitabh Bachchan. We really can’t choose one! 5. ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ from ‘Judwaa 2’ (2017) One of the last Bollywood Ganpati tracks to dance to, this fun track is sung by Amit Mishra. The song captures Varun Dhawan’s character Raja’s relationship with his best friend and protector Ganpati Bappa. Danish Sabri wrote the lyrics in urban Indian jargon. Varun’s characteristic movements steal the show. The lively music is composed by Sajid Wajid. 6. “Jaidev Jaidev Aarti” (2022) This aarti is sung by one of Bollywood’s most melodious singers, Shreya Ghoshal. The recently released aarti is a perfect ode to Lord Ganesha. The lyrics are from the traditional ‘Jaidev Jaidev Aarti’. Shreya’s voice sets the tone for devotion and self-submission to the mighty Ganesha. Presented by Salim-Sulaiman’s Merchant Records, this symphonic aarti is produced by musical director Gulraj Singh. The video also captures the process of a sand art of the mighty god with a modak in hand. The music of the world-renowned Budapest Symphony Orchestra adds to the charm and magic of the aarti. Whether it’s a peaceful family aarti or an energetic number to dance to, these songs will immerse you in the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi filled with happiness, pleasure and peace. (YEARS)

