Actor Clifford Rose’s family appeal to help pay for care homes
The family of veteran actor Clifford Rose have asked for help with the costs of his care home.
The 91-year-old was well known for many roles within the RSC after joining the company in 1960, and played the role of Kessler in the BBC television series Secret Army before starring in its eponymous sequel.
Most recently, he appeared in Hollywood blockbuster The Pirates of the Caribbean and the hugely popular Netflix series The Crown.
Clifford lived in Stratford and had two children with his actress wife Celia Ryder, who died in 2012.
He was working until recently and was a familiar face around Stratford, rarely missing a production at RSC, and he gave a reading to the Kempe Society in January 2020, when the Herald interviewed him.
However, his son Duncan told the Herald this week that his father’s declining health, including advanced kidney disease, heart problems and severe anxiety, had forced him to move to a care home five years ago. month.
Duncan said: He bravely tried to stay home, but his frailty and illness finally got the better of him.
With the help of an acting charity, we were able to find him a place at Denville Hall near London, the retirement home for actors in the entertainment industry, which he adores. However, he is only funded for a month, so we urgently need help to keep him there. He cannot afford to do it any other way. Clifford has given so much pleasure to so many people over the past 60 years and has been a true pioneer of classical theater in the UK. His career spans radio, television and film, and he has been a mentor to many actors.
If you have ever appreciated my father’s work or appreciate the value of seasoned actors in our cultural life, consider supporting him in his difficult times.
Clifford spoke of his RSC debut last year: I joined in 1960, which is a very long time ago. I can hardly believe it. I was brought to Stratford by [RSC founders] John Barton and Peter Hall.
I spent ten years working with Peter, John Barton, Peter Brook and Michel St Denis, this sort of stage of directors.
I considered myself very lucky to be in this kind of company, which was a pioneer in every sense of the word, the idea of an ensemble, actors staying together for more than a year, three years or more, it was so wonderful. It was crucial: as a company, you get to know yourself well, you can take all kinds of shortcuts in rehearsal. This saves time because you get to the heart of something very quickly.
One of Clifford’s favorite actors was Dame Peggy Ashcroft: I loved her. We worked a lot together in the war of the roses [1963], for example, where she played Queen Margaret and I was Exeter, which was pretty cool. Peggy and I got along really well. She often invited me to her dressing room after a show for a drink.
Others that I really liked were Paul Scofield, Eric Porter, Ian Holm, Ian Richardson, Diana Rigg and Patrick Stewart, all of them great.
One production that stood out for Clifford was Trevor Nunns The Revengers Tragedy, starring Alan Howard and Ian Richardson, in 1966. He recalls: Back then, we didn’t have all of these things when it comes to health and safety and we even had a dress rehearsal at midnight! Trevor asked if we were all ready to stay and we did an absolutely full dress rehearsal starting at midnight. I called my wife and I said, if you want to come see him, put on your skates, and she got off in a cab. Great days.
To donate, visit www.cliffordrose.com.
