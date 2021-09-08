Spotify playlist curators complain of continued abuse that favors bad actors over innocent people – TechCrunch

A number of Spotify playlist curators are to complain that the streaming music company does not tackle the persistent problem of playlist abuse, which sees bad actors reporting playlists that have grown in popularity in order to give their own playlists greater visibility. Currently, playlists created by Spotify users may be flagged in the app for various reasons, such as sexual, violent, dangerous, deceptive, or hateful content, among others. When a report is submitted, that Reading List will have its metadata immediately removed, including its title, description, and custom image. There is no internal review process that verifies that the report is legitimate before the metadata is removed.

Bad actors have learned to abuse this system to give themselves an advantage. If they see that a rival playlist has more users than theirs, they’ll flag their competition in the hopes of giving their playlist a higher ranking in search results.

According to the conservatives concerned by this problem, there is also no limit to the number of reports that these bad actors can submit. Conservatives complain that their playlists are posted daily, and often multiple times a day.

It’s not a new problem. Users have been complaining about playlist abuse for years. A thread on the Spotify community forum on this issue now has about thirty pages, in fact, and has accumulated over 330 votes. Victims of this type of harassment have also repeatedly posted the broken Spotify system on social media to raise awareness of the problem. For example, last year a curator noted that his reading list was flagged over 2,000 times and said he received a new email regarding the reports almost every minute. It is a Common problem and the one that seems to indicate that bad actors are using bots to submit their reports.

Hello @askmikewarner Seeking Help So many curators and artists are suffering because of constant and unfounded playlist reports on @Spotify. Some are hit systematically and repeatedly. @SpotifyCares and the distributors are aware of what is going on, but nothing is done! – Andy Salvanos (@AndySalvanos) November 30, 2020

Many curators say they have repeatedly contacted Spotify for help with this issue and have not received any help.

Curators can only respond to Spotify report emails to appeal the takedown, but they don’t always receive a response. When they ask Spotify for help with this problem, the company only says they are working on a solution.

While Spotify can suspend the account that abused the system when a report is found to be false, bad actors simply create new accounts to continue the abuse. Curators from Spotify’s Community Forums have suggested that a simple solution to bot abuse would be to restrict accounts from being able to report playlists until their accounts have racked up 10 hours of streaming music or podcasts. This could help ensure they were a real person before they got permission to report abuse.

A curator, who manages hundreds of playlists, said the problem had become so serious that they created an iOS app to constantly monitor their playlists for this type of abuse and to restore all metadata a once a withdrawal has been detected. Another wrote code to monitor report emailsand uses Spotify API to automatically correct their metadata after false reports. But not all curators have the option of creating their own app or script to deal with this situation.

TechCrunch asked Spotify what it plans to do to resolve this issue, but the company declined to provide specific details.

“In practice, we will continue to deactivate accounts we suspect of abusing our reporting tool. We are also actively working to improve our processes to handle any suspected abuse reports,” a spokesperson told us. from Spotify.

The company said it is currently testing several different improvements to the process to combat abuse, but would not say what those tests may include, or whether the tests were internal or external. He also couldn’t give a rough idea of ​​when his reporting system would be updated with these fixes. When in a rush, the company said it generally does not publicly share details of specific security measures because it could make abuse of its systems more efficient.

Often playlists are curated by independent artists and labels looking to promote themselves and showcase their music, only to then have their work deleted immediately, without any sort of review process that might sort out legitimate reports of abuse. caused by robots.

Conservatives complain that Spotify has been rejecting their calls for help for far too long, and Spotify’s vague and uncompromising response to an upcoming fix only further validates those complaints.