9Arrowverse Actors who also appeared in MarvelProperties

Bridget regan joined Batwoman Season 3 as the villainous Poison Ivy, making her the last actor to appear on both a Marvel property and on a show on the CWverse. Regan starred in the first season of Agent Carter as the villain of the duplicate season, Dottie Underwood, and will now bring her talents to Gotham City.

Regan joins the likes of David dastmalchian, who played several comic book characters, including a villain on Flash and a supporting role in The ant Man movie theater. Josh Segarra, who was also a villain on Arrow, was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off She-Hulk.

But there are several other actors who have played in both universes. Let’s take a look at nine actors you may have forgotten who played roles in multiple episodes on the CWverse alongside memorable performances at Marvel Properties.





Kirk acevedo

At Arrow Season 7, Kirk acevedo played criminal mastermind Ricardo Diaz, who was a nightmare for Star City and Team Arrow. Ten steps ahead anytime, Diaz got John Diggle / Spartan (David ramsey) addicted to steroids, had Black Siren (Katie cassidy) by his side, and even drew some old Team Arrow friends into his villainous plans. On the other hand, the role of Acevedo on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was much smaller and lasted two episodes. Acevedo played Agent Tomas Calderon, an emerging leader of SHIELD once the Hydra conspiracy came to light. Calderon faced off against Phil Coulson (Clark gregg) faction of SHIELD and we all know how it ended.

Christine adams

Appearing alongside Acevedo on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was Christine adams. Her role as Agent Anne Weaver was a bit more important, however. Weaver initially supported the attack on Coulson and his SHIELD unit, but it was eventually conquered by his team. Adams is now synonymous with his role in Black Lightning. As the matriarch of the Pierce family, her character Lynn Stewart has faced many challenges, including divorce, drug addiction, blackmail, and managing a family of meta-humans. In the series, she was a seasoned scientist who fought to save as many people as possible with her work. Although she is one of the few main characters without superpowers, she was a powerful and pioneering character in the series.

Dichen lachman

Dichen lachman had a small but unforgettable role in Super girl. She appeared in two episodes of season 2 as Veronica Sinclair / Roulette, a tattooed snake socialite and secret leader of an alien fight club. She made a formidable figure despite her short stint on the CWverse. His character Jiaying on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was also a villain. Inhuman with immortality, Jiaying was disillusioned with humanity after being experienced. She created her own sanctuary, where she eventually met her daughter, SHIELD heroine Daisy Johnson / Quake (Chloe Bennet). But Jiaying was not a person to be laughed at – you were either with her or against her, and characters who fell into the latter category generally didn’t fare very well.

Floriana lima

I don’t know if it was intentional, but Floriana lima was featured as a love interest in both Super girl and The punisher. This is where the similarities end. Lima played beloved comic book character Maggie Sawyer on the CWverse, a proud and proud cop who befriended Supergirl’s sister, Alex Danvers (Chyler leigh) and ultimately helped Alex come to terms with his sexuality. Sawyer should have had a longer duration on the series, but Lima resigned as a series regular after just one season, before leaving the series. Her turn as Dr Krista Dumont on The punisher lasted a season. She was a tortured psychologist who was mistakenly convinced that she could become resident bad boy Billy Russo (Ben barnes) good, again. Whether Dumont learned anything from his experience with Russo is left to the imagination. The punisher was canceled after its second season.

Carl Lombly

Carl Lombly‘s turn like Isaiah Bradley on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was heartbreaking. He brought the pathos and pain of a man forgotten by history, as well as a man with a quivering rage at never having been rewarded for all he had suffered. Lumbly brought a similar sense of resilient resignation to his role as M’yrnn J’onzz in Super girl. M’yrnn had been trapped and deceived by the White Martians for decades before he was rescued, and once he was, the great leader was no more than a shadow of himself. Lumbly played a mentor / father figure in both roles, but they stood out in their own way.

Neal McDonough

While Dum Dum Dugan was a beefy, likeable good guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Damien Darhk was an (almost) irremediable and unstoppable villain in the CWverse. And Neal McDonough managed to achieve both performances perfectly. McDonough was almost unrecognizable in his supporting role as Dum Dum in Captain America: The First Avenger, a character to which he returned in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and What if…? His take on Darhk was exactly the opposite. Darhk was a sneaky, mischievous and deceptively vicious villain who became the arch-nemesis of Sara Lance / White Canary (Caity Lotz). The character has appeared on several shows of the franchise, including Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Adrien pasdar

Adrien pasdar could have been a formidable villain for Supergirl, but her turn as Morgan Edge was severely endorsed. The character appeared in Season 3 of the CWverse show and had virtually no screen time. Glenn Talbot on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, on the other hand, was a very different story. He was a Brigadier General tasked with capturing SHIELD after they were revealed to be fronts for Hydra. Talbot was a tough egg to crack – his disgust and distrust of SHIELD was understandable but equally frustrating. Talbot always felt like he was a joke, but Pasdar’s towering presence meant that neither of us was laughing at him.

Will traval

Will traval was one of the main characters of Jessica jones. He played Will Simpson, a former member of the military who was inducted into a medical program that marred his mental and physical health. He got involved with Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor) which led to a disastrous end for him. Traval’s role in Arrow was felt more than seen. Christopher Chance / Human Target was a master of disguise who aided Oliver Queen (Stephen amell) on a few delicate situations. Traval had limited screen time in both episodes he starred in, but his character was an invaluable asset to Team Arrow.

Briana venskus

Watching Briana venskus at a time Super girl and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will give you a feeling of déjà vu. His characters, Agent Vasquez from the Department of Extranormal Operations and Agent Piper from SHIELD, were eerily similar. In all fairness, they were almost indistinguishable from each other. Both officers were able assistants decked out in black and maneuverable with a firearm. They rarely appeared onscreen whenever the script required it. But Agent Piper’s role was eventually expanded in the later seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and Venskus gave him a sarcastic personality that made the character a memorable part of the team.

