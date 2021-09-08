Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away, Anil Kapoor met Nolan
Thalaivii Review: Kangana Ranaut as J. Jayalalithaa Leaves a Strong Impact on Viewers
From its first scene, the film takes precedence and engages the audience. Thalaiviibe’s foreground begins with Jayalalithaa assaulted and manhandled in Parliament. After leaving the building, she swears to enter it only after winning the title of Chief Minister. It is after this scene that audiences get a glimpse into Jayas’ life up to this precise moment.
Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia dies: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza and more pay tribute
Actor Akshay Kumars’ mother Aruna Bhatia, who fought for life in intensive care, died on the morning of September 8. The actor had previously informed that his mother’s condition was deteriorating in recent days. She was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai, where she was in intensive care. The actor who shared a great bond with his mother mourned the disappearance on Twitter. Soon after his tweet, his friends in the industry were quick to send their condolences.
The hearing of Anil Kapoor for the “creation” of Christopher Nolans did not materialize, know why
Ever-green actor Anil Kapoor has been one of Bollywood’s leading male actors since the 90s. The actor has managed not only to impress fans with his performance in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actor was seen in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and the action flick Mission Impossible. TheAK vs AKactor had revealed once he auditioned for Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed film Inception, but it didn’t work out.
Akshay Kumar’s mother dies; “feel unbearable pain”, writes the actor
Akshay Kumar’s mother died on Wednesday morning, September 8, days after reports of her deteriorating health were published. Akshay Kumar himself confirmed the news via Twitter and asked his fans to keep them in their prayers. The actor’s mother was admitted to intensive care at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai on September 3. Akshay Kumar returned to India on Monday to be with his mother through difficult times.
Will Kangana Ranaut star ‘Thalaivii’ be released simultaneously on two OTT platforms?
Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated political thriller Thalaivii will be in theaters for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. Amid the restrictions prevalent in the country due to growing Third Wave concerns, the film has faced several setbacks and challenges to move away from the OTT release, which had become standard with theaters shutting down, and a big screen output. After several calls from the directors and Ranaut, the film finally got a theatrical release for its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. However, according to the latest reports, the film is expected to receive not one but two simultaneous OTT versions.
(IMAGE CREDITS- PTI, ANIL KAPOOR & INSTAGRAM BY KANGANA RANAUT)
