Global News actor Victor Garber and Farah Nasser to host World Information Day: The Climate Crisis | New





TORONTO, September 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Victor garber, known for many roles in the cinema especially in Titanic and Argo, and Farah nasser, anchor onGlobal News at 5.30 p.m. and 6 a.m., will welcome World Information Day: the climate crisis, a virtual event on September 28 highlighting the vital role journalism plays in providing the public with facts about the climate emergency. Now in its fourth year, World News Day celebrates the power of journalism to make change. It is presented by the Foundation for Canadian Journalism (FJC) and the World Editors Forum (WEF), the network of editors within the World Association of News Editors. World News Day 2021 will serve as an important way to spark public conversation about the climate emergency and its impact, and to draw attention to the importance of fact-based global journalism in reporting on this issue. critical. The flagship virtual event will feature journalism from around the world, highlighting regional climate change issues, activism and solutions. Registrationfor the 90-minute event is free, open to a global audience, and available in all time zones on September 28. Featured coverage includes floods and wildfires in different regions over the past year, the impact of climate change on wildlife, how the lockdown has affected carbon emissions, examples of youth activism and more. Journalism from the following news outlets will be featured: Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, National Observer/ Indigenous leadership initiative, The New Yorker, Reuters, The Sacramento Bee, The times of the straits, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision. “Victor garber is a world-renowned theater, television and film actor, ”says Bob ezrin, the legendary music producer who is executive producer of World News Day and president of the 2021 CJF Award for reporting on climate solutions. “Like the characters he plays, Victor is a person of unique dignity and humanity. He is also a concerned citizen, especially of the environment, and someone who understands power. media and journalism to inform, motivate and effect change. “ As for Farah nasser, president and general manager of the CJF Nathalie Turvey says, “We are honored to see her return to our stage on World News Day. Farah attended our inaugural event in 2018, speaking about the vital importance of a diversity of perspectives in the news. She cares deeply about bringing the Canadian journalism that matters. to their life and their community. Garber, whose television and stage work has garnered multiple Emmy and Tony nominations, currently appears in Ghost on Starz and L’Orville on Renard. Nasser, an award-winning journalist, was the force behind #FirstTimeIWasCalled and #LivingInColor, two digital series exploring the experiences of marginalized peoples. In addition to the virtual event, World News Day 2021 also includes a global initiative of more than 300 newsrooms that aims to highlight the importance of reliable and factual information in a healthy democracy. Visitwww.worldnewsday.orgto learn more about the global campaign and to register to watch the virtual show. The CJF and the WEF thank the generosity of the sponsor Google News Initiative, Support Lippo Group and in-kind support Global News and CISIONS. CISIONSis the exclusive distribution partner of CJF. #WorldNewsDay #JournalismMatters Twitter: @ WND2021 Facebook: @ WorldNewsDay2021 About the Canadian Journalism Foundation Created in 1990, The Foundation for Canadian Journalism promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation hosts a prestigious annual awards and scholarship program including an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and businesses Canada come together to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a series of public speakers, CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges to the digital age. The foundation also promotes educational, training and research opportunities in journalism. About the World Editors Forum The World Publishers Forumis the leading global network of news agency editors within WAN-IFRA. It is based on a commitment to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence. It was established over two decades ago and focuses on building the capacity of newsrooms through training, innovative practices, conferences and experience sharing. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-victor-garber-and-global-newss-farah-nasser-to-host-world-news-day-the-climate-crisis-301371806.html SOURCE Foundation for Canadian Journalism

