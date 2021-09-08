Telemundos Jose Diaz-Balart to Host Daily Show on MSNBC | Entertainment





Veteran journalist Jose Diaz-Balart, longtime Noticias Telemundo presenter, hosts a new daily show on MSNBC, the network said on Tuesday. On September 27, Diaz-Balart will resume the 10-hour weekday slot in the cable news network. He replaces NBC News Washington senior correspondent Hallie Jackson, who switches on at 3 p.m. The Cuban-American presenter will be stepping down as presenter on Telemundos’ weekday newscast, Noticias Telemundo, a show he has hosted since 2009. Diaz-Balart, who was one of the five moderators of the first Democratic presidential primary debate in 2019, will continue to host NBC Nightly News on Saturday, as he prepares to expand his role at Telemundo, anchoring the monthly specials and the latest news across various platforms, including the Peacock network streaming service. I have the privilege of docking MSNBCs at 10 a.m. to report on issues that matter to all communities across America, Diaz-Balart said in a press release. I had the honor of serving as the anchor of Noticias Telemundo where we rigorously cover the most important news for the Latino community. I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish through the NBCUniversal News Group and Telemundo, he added. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists celebrated the announcement by noting that Diaz-Ballart will be the only U.S. television reporter to anchor both cable and television networks simultaneously broadcasting breaking news to English and Spanish speaking audiences. Jose is a beacon for our members and the next generation of Latinx journalists, Nora Lopez, the organization’s president, said in a statement. Her rigorous preparation and commitment to covering stories about the Latin American community in Spanish and English exemplify what it means to serve others, especially on network television where so many people and their communities enjoy such visibility in about the issues they face every day, she added. . Diaz-Balart is the son of Cuban exiles, a nephew of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, and the brother of US Representative Mario Rafael Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida. In July, in a virtual chat for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, he told Axios he always had to grapple with preconceptions that he couldn’t be fair because of those close to him. You don’t choose your family, he said. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

