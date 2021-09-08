Newsom’s recall threatens Hollywood tax credits

If Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled next week, the entertainment industry will lose a valuable ally in Sacramento.

The industry’s main concern on Capitol Hill is the Film and Television Tax Credit, which offers a 20-25% rebate on qualifying production expenses in the state. In July, Newsom signed a two-year extension to the program, bringing it to $ 420 million per year, and said it would support making the increase permanent.

With the exception of former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, the main Republican candidates to replace Newsom all oppose the incitement to the movies.

Radio host Larry Elder, who has led the replacement polls since entering the race in July, has long opposed giving Hollywood tax credits. He sees the program as “hypocritical,” given Democrats’ support for higher corporate tax rates on other industries.

“I find it interesting that Hollywood is pulling that leverage for the Democratic Party, which is raising taxes, and then going to Sacramento to complain about the high taxes,” Elder said at a press conference Tuesday. “I am in favor of lowering taxes for all businesses, and when I get to Sacramento, I intend to do so. But I am not going to choose a specific company.

The recall vote ends next Tuesday, and the entertainment industry has been a big contributor to the “no” campaign. Reed Hastings, co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, donated $ 3 million. Other donors include political action committees affiliated with the IATSE and the Motion Picture Association, as well as four of the six MPA member companies: Disney, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Paramount. The tax credit is at the center of MPA lobbying in Sacramento.

Hollywood is also naturally inclined to give Democrats, and many familiar names dig deep to save Newsom. Individual contributors include Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Haim Saban, Alan and Cindy Horn, Barbra Streisand, Casey Wasserman, Tom Rothman, Jeff Shell, Chuck Lorre, Bryan Lourd, Jay Sures, Chris Silbermann, Dana and Matthew Walden, JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, Rob Reiner, Peter Chernin, Jon Feltheimer, Charles Rivkin, DL Hughley, Byron Allen, Kyra Sedgwick and Ken Jeong.

Elder, who campaigned with conservative actor Scott Baio, challenged the entertainment industry’s financial support for the governor.

“I ask the Hollywood community who have donated a considerable amount of money to my opponent to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they still want to be Democrats and the party that raises taxes, while standing still. complaining of having to pay taxes. they just voted to increase, ”Elder said.

Elder has long used sport to attack liberal celebrities. In his 2003 book, “Showdown”, he devoted several pages to Sean Penn, Rosie O’Donnell, Alec Baldwin and Richard Gere.

And on his radio show, he has repeatedly criticized the California Film Tax Credit. In 2017, he noted that Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” had obtained a credit of $ 18 million, and launched into a review of the program.

“Every year here in the great state of California, Hollywood hires a group of lobbyists to travel to Sacramento to demand tax credits to stop what they called ‘the runaway productions’,” said Elder at the time. “It’s a brilliant marketing term.”

John Cox, the businessman who ran against Newsom in 2018, is also opposed to film tax credits. In an interview, he said he would work to phase out the program if elected.

“Cutting down on the cost of doing business is way more important than giving some buddies a few credits,” Cox said.

In July, the State Assembly voted 66-4 to increase the tax credit program from $ 330 million to $ 420 million for the next two fiscal years, and to create a separate incentive of $ 150 million. dollars for the construction of sound stages.

Kevin Kiley, a Republican candidate who sits in the Assembly, was one of four who voted no. In a statement, Kiley said he supports tax cuts for all industries, not just the entertainment industry.

“I am in favor of lower taxes for film and television and for all industries and all workers in California,” he said. “Our state is too expensive and Californians need a lot of relief – that’s my goal as governor.”

Faulconer is the only supporter of the program among the top contenders. In 2014, he signed a letter supporting its expansion from $ 100 million to $ 330 million.

During a campaign shutdown, Faulconer said he also supported the most recent expansion and said he saw the program as a valuable investment in one of the state’s key industries.

“These are jobs. It’s an economic impact, ”Faulconer said. “Other states have been trying – and unfortunately successfully – to poach from California for too long. We have to stand up and be competitive and I will. “

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian known for appearing on the reality shows “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “I Am Cait”, is far behind in recent polls. His campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

If Newsom is recalled, the new governor alone will not be able to repeal the program. But the governor could appoint the head of the California Film Commission, which administers the credit. Colleen Bell, the current Executive Director, is a Newsom donor. She donated $ 10,000 to her campaign in 2018 and $ 32,400 earlier this year.

The current program expires in 2025 and will need to be reauthorized by the legislature. This is unlikely to happen next year, but whoever is elected governor in 2022 will have to approve the extension.

Although Elder is a longtime critic of Hollywood politics, he is no stranger to the industry. In addition to doing his longtime radio show, he hosted two seasons of “The Larry Elder Show” on television and four seasons of “Moral Court”. In 2015, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cox also had some experience in the industry. He’s an investor in “Reagan,” the upcoming 40th President biopic, starring Dennis Quaid. Cox has a small role as Chief Justice Warren Burger.

Cox said the film was shot in Oklahoma, but not because of the tax incentives there. Instead, he said the labor costs were cheaper.

“The Sacramento government literally took the movie industry out of California,” Cox said. “They have to give out credits because they are increasing costs on the other end of the phone. I want to cut costs.

As mayor of San Diego, Faulconer opened a movie office to manage permits for film and television productions. The office replaced the San Diego Film Commission, which had actively promoted San Diego as a production location and had closed years earlier for lack of funding.

Cathy Anderson, longtime CEO of the commission, said she had urged Faulconer’s office to restore it entirely, arguing that it was essential to rebuild the crew base that had left town. But this idea did not follow.

“It’s just not helpful,” she said. “He sort of listens, but he doesn’t listen to what it takes to really do it.”

Nonetheless, Anderson said she would likely vote for Faulconer on the replacement ballot.

“I guess it would be the least of all evils if you had to pick someone,” she said.