Flite Golf & Entertainment and Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Announce Partnership to Bring a Place of Golf Entertainment and Technology to Downtown Indianapolis | Business





INDIANAPOLIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 8, 2021– Flite Golf & Entertainment (Flite) and Back 9 Golf & Entertainment (Back 9) today announced a partnership to provide superior technology and a specialized golf experience to the all-new Back 9 Golf Entertainment Venue. The new partnership will contribute to the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Indianapolis. The Back 9 Golf Entertainment Venue is 58,500 square feet and features 75 golf courses, a beer garden as well as several thousand square feet of meeting, training and group conference facilities in an indoor sports and entertainment space. Unique exterior located along the White River. . We are delighted to offer our wide range of technologies that will power the next generation Back 9 golf facility. The partnership between Flite and Back 9 unites superior golf entertainment technology with a venue that will enhance entertainment offerings in downtown Indianapolis. said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite Golf & Entertainment. It is an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of the redevelopment of the southwest side of Indianapolis by providing a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue powered by Flite technology. Our hope is to create an entertainment and technology experience for golf enthusiasts. said Neal Burnett, founder of Back 9 Golf & Entertainment. About Flite Golf & Entertainment Flite Golf & Entertainment is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Flite builds, deploys and supports the innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million dollar entertainment venue. Using its innovative next-generation games, course games and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing course operators as well as entirely new venues looking to deliver a contemporary golf entertainment experience. . Flite is a turnkey solution that boosts golf entertainment. For more information, please visit www.flitegolf.com. About Back 9 Golf and Entertainment INDYS BACK 9 Golf and Entertainment is unlike any other sport or entertainment venue in downtown Indianapolis. This new $ 30 million site creates indoor and outdoor activities and entertainment surrounded by a three-story driving range. On the banks of the White River in downtown Indianapolis, overlooking the Indianapolis skyline, this project will bring people to the water’s edge and create a variety of outdoor and indoor events, entertainment and events. ‘player engagement. For more information, please visit www.back9golf.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006041/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts Emilie Bartrom (260) 494-0508 [email protected] KEYWORD: INDIANA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY SPECIALTY GOLF ENTERTAINMENT DETAIL AUDIO / VIDEO SOFTWARE OTHER ELECTRONIC ENTERTAINMENT DESIGN AUTOMATION SOURCE: Flite Golf & Entertainment Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/09/2021 14:54 / DISC: 08/09/2021 14:54 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006041/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

