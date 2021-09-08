Vin Diesel looks unrecognizable in new shirtless photos as actor rubs his stomach while boating in Portofino





FANS recently saw Vin Diesel on the big screen in the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which hit theaters in June. The actor was seen spending a day on the water in Portofino, Italy, flaunting his shirtless body. 5 Vin spent a day at sea on a boat in Portofino, Italy Credit: BackGrid 5 The star was shirtless as he took in the views, ate and swam in the ocean Credit: BackGrid The photos captured the 55-year-old, swimming in the ocean, eating and taking in the views on the private getaway to the sea. Alternating between white and black swim shorts, Vin rubbed her stomach while soaking up the sun. LEGENDARY FRANCHISE Wine has been a staple of the Fast & Furious movies from the start, finally releasing the ninth installment earlier this summer. The highly anticipated action film has dropped a year after its scheduled release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film’s release has been delayed three times, according toVariety. The ninth release of the franchise was slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2020, and then the 2021 release dates of April 2 and May 28 were also dropped. The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Game Of Thronesstar Nathalie Emmanuel, and in 2019 it was announced that John Cena had joined the cast. The WWE star follows in the footsteps of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who first appeared in Fast Five in 2011 and has become a staple of the series. The Rock continued and appeared in a main franchise spin-off starring Jason Statham called Hobbs & Shaw. NEW PROJECTS Last year, the California native posed shirtless for a photo while wearing cream swim shorts that showcased his Barca BC underwear, the name of a video game he launched in 2011. Looking into the distance, he clung to a surfboard while captioning the snap: “We’ll find a way, or we’ll make one… Barca BC #hannibalbarcatrilogy.” Once again, the movie star, real name Mark Sinclair, appeared to be teasing his next film project, Hannibal The Conqueror. Vin confirmed last July that plans were underway for him to deal with the Carthaginian Military Commander trilogy. Talk toComicbook.com, the action star said he wanted to play as Hannibal, who led an army of elephants across the Alps to wage war on Rome in 218 BC, for more than a decade. 5 Fans last saw the actor onscreen in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise which hit theaters in June. Credit: BackGrid 5 The film’s release has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic Credit: Alamy 5 Vin currently intends to appear in the movie Hannibal The Conqueror Credit: Instagram Fast and Furious 9 action-packed trailer starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

