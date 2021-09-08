Entertainment
‘Halloween Kills’ review – The Hollywood Reporter
“Evil dies tonight,” shout fiery residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, more times than you can count Halloween kills. Or maybe it’s “A franchise dies tonight?” Maybe I misheard. Either way, this latest installment is like a latex ghoul mask so stretched out and shapeless that it no longer holds.
Three years ago, David Gordon Green was able to breathe new life into Michael Myers mythology by building a story on the legacy of trauma and pitting three generations of women from the same family against the psycho-slasher introduced by John. Carpenter in the influential 1978 classic horror film. Green and his co-writers made the smart choice to skip the multiple throwaway sequels and revert to the beloved original, picking up the story of ‘Last Girl’ survivor Laurie Strode 40 years after that fateful night. .
Halloween kills
The bottom line
Little stuff, zero treats.
But in this second part of a rebooted property trilogy – all taking place on the same night and set to end with next year. Halloween ends – Green did exactly the kind of witless, worthless sequel that bled the franchise blank in the ’80s and’ 90s. It premieres in Venice alongside a Lion’s Career Excellence Award. Gold is presented to Jamie Lee Curtis, who deserves to be celebrated for a number of more memorable films.
What is most disappointing is that after reimagining Laurie de Curtis as a fierce warrior grandmother, PTSD-hardened into a tough client at the cost of her personal relationships, she is here essentially put to the test. deviation of postoperative recovery. She manages to make the benches spring Halloween lore, about Michael transcending mortality to become a superhuman fear diffuser. But above all, it only kills time while waiting for the inevitable confrontation of the last chapter.
In a screenplay co-written with Scott Teems and Danny McBride, Green’s storytelling skills have been struggling from the start. It’s well 20 minutes before we find Laurie where we left her at the end of the 2018s Halloween, clutching a nasty stab wound to her abdomen in the back of a pickup truck with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). As the firefighters rush the other way, toward the house fire where Laurie trapped Michael in the basement, she shouts, “Let him burn!” She seems to already know that Michael won’t be nice to these first responders.
Before all of that, we run through awkward twists and messy recaps of Michael’s story, from the murder of his 6-year-old sister, to his 1978 Halloween nighttime rampage in the Carpenter movie to his escape from a mental hospital 40 years later – with another patient who is about half his size and yet later manages to be mistaken for Michael by an angry mob.
The writers combed Carpenter and Debra Hill’s original story with a fine toothbrush to find any surviving minor characters to whom they may be subjected to more punishment. This includes Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), whom Laurie kept in 78; and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards, reprising the role), whose babysitter, Annie, was one of Michael’s victims. Annie’s father, former Sheriff Brackett (Charles Cyphers), is still there and now works security at Haddonfield Hospital.
Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), a colleague of Michael’s former psychiatrist Dr. Loomis, is now sadly deceased but resuscitated in an inadvertently funny flashback by someone posing as Donald Pleasence: ” Pure eve-ill! ” This 1978 interlude highlights Will Patton’s Officer Hawkins, played in his rookie years by Thomas Mann in scenes that reveal how he failed with his fellow officer and didn’t stop Michael when he had one. opportunity. But Patton’s main function here is to give Laurie someone to talk to in intensive care.
That leaves a lot of barely developed characters to hunt down Michael or help increase his body count. Or both. At the nominal center is the troop led by Tommy, Hall’s boredom, at the head of “Evil Dies Tonight!” load. He is accompanied by the fiery Allyson, packing the heat as grandma taught him; her boyfriend, Cameron (Dylan Arnold); and Cam’s father, Lonnie (Robert Longstreet), who narrowly escaped Michael in 1978.
Green amplifies violence and gore to the detriment of real fears or even a minimum of suspense. It’s a curiously numb bloodbath, as a masked Michael (James Jude Courtney) complements his knife skills with everything from a pickaxe to a fluorescent tube. In the context of Carpenter’s laser-focused plot, Michael’s murders were often subversive and playful, suggesting a twisted sense of humor beneath his psychosis. Here, it is only a chaos machine, going through the movements.
Laurie speaks in a tone of wonder at one point about “Michael’s masterpiece,” stirring up crowds and wreaking havoc. But it doesn’t make sense that he has a plan beyond taking out anyone who’s stupid enough to get in his way. Or a gay couple – called Big John (Scott MacArthur) and Little John (Michael McDonald), in a touch that I guess was meant to add a bit of levity – carefree enough to think they could apply a lick of paint. on a haunted house and live there safe and sound. None of this is scary or fun, unless you take pleasure in watching Judy Greer wield a pitchfork.
Perhaps the saddest way Green bulldozes the lean, mean gasoline of the Carpenter mold is how far he walks away from the latter’s insidious use of music. For those of us who saw the phenomenal success of 1978 indie before its terrifying power was diluted by endless riffs and rip-offs, the needle-punched synth notes of Carpenter’s score could stuck in our hearts. heads every time we walked into a dark, empty house. (OK, I speak for myself.)
I felt a real jolt of excitement when the first heart-wrenching electronic rumble is heard here over the Universal logo. But like everything else, detention was dropped. Carpenter’s son Cody and Daniel Davies share the credit for composing with the master, getting big and bombastic, and layering vocal elements. But instead of getting under your skin, the music hammers your head. To call Halloween overwork.
