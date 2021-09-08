Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County





The wall that heals, a three-quarter-length replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display all day Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12 at noon on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free entry. Call 505-787-9755. The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, September 9 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657. The feast of unison takes place Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550 starring Porangui, Random Rab, Soohan, Edamame and Saqi. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. A free virtual / telephone legal lounge will be offered by the 11th Judicial District and Magistrates’ Courts with the Statewide Pro Bono Volunteer Attorney / New Mexico Legal Aid program from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10. Free legal advice in civil or family matters will be offered to those who register in advance. Bilingual lawyers and staff will be present. Email sanjuanlegalfair.gov or call 505-334-6151. The takeover of the all-terrain city center will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 10 along Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event will feature 4×4 vehicles, a vendor display, a flexible ramp competition, and activities for kids. To free. Call 505-716-0269. Used ropes will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free. Dustin Burley performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Climbing the Four Corners 9/11 Memorial Staircase starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at Ricketts Park, 1300 Vine Ave. in Farmington. The event funds national fallen firefighter programs to support the families of fallen firefighters. Registration is $ 35. Call 505-599-1430. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 11 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday September 11 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Great Nationals WE Rock will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 11 and Sunday September 12 at Brown Springs in Chokecherry Canyon in the Glad Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Admission is $ 25 for a two-day adult pass or $ 15 for a one-day pass and $ 5 for children ages 8 to 15. Children 7 and under are admitted free. Call 530-417-5333. Dinner with the dead, an event that raises funds for the Rio del Sol Kiwanis Club’s children’s programs, will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event features historical reenactments and a barbecue dinner. Tickets are sold out. Call 505-860-5165. Grant and Randy perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday September 11 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. To free. Call 505-632-0879. Zia chicks perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 on the lawn outside the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington, as part of the Summer Terrace concert series. Free entry. Call 505-599-1174. The Four Corners Old Car Club presents its Collector Car Weekend Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 12 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The event includes food concessions and music. Call 505-330-7940 or 505-947-8288. Jack Ellis occurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 12 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. To free. Call 505-632-0879. Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 13 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605. A Focus session on Farmington coffee presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will take place at 8 am on Wednesday, September 15 at Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-0279. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568. José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

