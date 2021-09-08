Summary of entertainment news: One minute with: “Mumbai Diaries” director and actor in a medical thriller; “The Wire” Actor Michael K. Williams Known For His Compassion, And More

Here is a summary of the current entertainment briefs.

A Minute With: director and actor of “Mumbai Diaries” in a medical thriller

The medical thriller “Mumbai Diaries 11/26” looks at the 2008 Islamist militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai through the eyes of first responders and hospital staff as they fight to save lives. The eight-part television series is based on the four-day attack, which began on November 26, 2008, when a group of activists targeted key landmarks in India’s financial capital. More than 160 people have died.

“The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams is known for his compassion

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama “The Wire”, was remembered by his colleagues as an actor with a special talent for humanizing the characters he embodied, bringing his own experience as a black man growing up in New York to his roles. Williams, who also received praise for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire,” “Bessie” and “Lovecraft Country,” was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment, the New York Police Department said. He was 54 years old. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Breaks Labor Day Weekend Records With $ 90 Million

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” capped Labor Day weekend at the box office with a bang. The superhero action-adventure, starring Canadian actor Simu Liu, got off to an even bigger-than-expected debut, raising $ 90 million in its first four days of release and setting a new record for the holiday weekend. Since Labor Day is traditionally a slow weekend at the box office, the film’s three-day total of $ 75.5 million from 4,300 theaters surpassed the 2007 “Halloween” record and its $ 30.6 million debut. Despite concerns the Delta variant would keep the public at home, “Shang-Chi” landed the second biggest opening weekend in the pandemic, behind only “Black Widow” at $ 80 million.

Film sheds light on Mexican sweatshops at Venice Film Festival

“The Box”, a Mexican film competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, takes viewers to textile sweatshops to highlight labor exploitation through the eyes of its protagonist, a teenager. The film, by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, centers on the young Hoatzin, who left to recover the remains of his father, one of the countless people who suddenly disappeared in northern Mexico to be found in a mass grave.

HBO Max will launch in Europe on October 26

The HBO Max streaming service will be available in six European countries on October 26 and launch in an additional 14 territories next year, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday. The service will be available in Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Andorra and will include films and series such as “Harry Potter”, “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory”. The company will announce pricing and additional content details in October.

France mourns “immortal” Belmondo, will pay national tribute on Thursday

Fans and stars paid tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Tuesday, saying the charismatic French actor, who died on Monday at the age of 88, would live on in people’s minds and on screen forever. Belmondo, who gained international fame as a star of New Wave cinema after his breakthrough in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” in 1959, was for decades one of France’s most popular actors. .

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

American model and media personality Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via a montage shared on her Instagram. In the 90-second video, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple already have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

South African animator merges cartoon with reality in satellite debut

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for adults and kids alike, Simpsons-style, when he envisioned the character that earned him a coveted spot on satellite TV. So he had an idea: what if his children’s cartoon character accidentally got stuck in the real world of adults? This notion forms the premise of “My Cartoon Friend,” which debuted on Cartoon Network in South Africa last month – the first of its compatriots to get a full 13-episode series.

Britney Spears’ dad in surprise move calls for end of guardianship

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the 13-year-old guardianship of the pop singer, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 put together the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer’s personal and professional affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should “now take a serious look at if this supervision is no longer necessary. “

France mourns the “national treasure” Belmondo, star of the New Wave cinema

Jean-Paul Belmondo, a star of French New Wave cinema after his breakthrough in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” in 1959, has died. He was 88 years old. The death of a leading figure in French cinema was felt across the country. President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that France had lost a “national treasure”.

