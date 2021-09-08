‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams’ cause of death finally confirmed

The official cause of death for “The Flash” star Logan Williams was released by the BC Coroners Service of Canada more than a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020.

According to the coroner’s report, obtained exclusively by The Post on Wednesday, the late star died of “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)” and was classified as “accidental”.

“The toxicology analysis detected fentanyl in a range where fatal results have been reported,” the coroner said. “Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic. “

A preliminary toxicological report published in May 2020 had determined his accidental death from acute drug toxicity. The young actor, who played teenage Barry Allen on the CW series, has died in Burnaby, British Columbia.

The official coroner’s report said Logan “had mental health issues and had a history of illicit substance use.”

“In 2019, he was entrusted to the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD),” the report continues. “Support services were provided, including residential treatment; however, Logan often refused to participate.

The investigation, which The Post recently learned was closed, found that he also became unconscious after using substances on February 26, 2020. After being resuscitated, he was “diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected its memory and its functioning, “according to the coroner’s report. He was referred on March 11 “to a specialized resource with supervision recommendations”.

Logan Williams with Brigid Brannagh in a scene from a 2015 episode of “Supernatural”. Liane Hentscher / The CW

The coroner’s report added that on April 1, Logan left the nursing home and was reported missing to authorities. Upon his return, Logan “appeared restless and under the influence of a substance,” the report read. He went to bed shortly after and “appeared to be sleeping” when the residence staff “performed hourly checks”.

However, when staff tried to wake him up, “he was unresponsive and not breathing,” the report says. Paramedics “did not attempt resuscitation because it was obvious Logan was dead. The drug paraphernalia was located near Logan’s body.

The coroner also added that police conducted an inquest into Logans’ death and concluded that it was not due to suspicious circumstances, noting that “street drugs often contain unexpected substances which can potentially present a increased risk “.

In an exclusive interview with The Post in May 2020, Williams’ mother Marlyse Williams revealed that preliminary toxicology results showed he had died of a fentanyl overdose after a three-year battle with addiction. Marlyse is committed to raising public awareness of the opioid epidemic sweeping the country.

Her death will not be in vain, she said. Hes going to help a lot of people down the road. She spoke about her son’s career and how he “really, really enjoyed acting.” Logan also appeared in the Hallmark series When the heart calls you, “ the ABC sci-fi series The Whispers and the CW Supernatural series.

However, she added that the audition had become far too stressful and he took a break. Marlyse found out he was using marijuana at age 13 and switched to harder drugs. As his addiction progressed he was in complete denial because he was so ashamed.

For three years, she tried to help Logan solve his problem and even remortgage his house to send him to an expensive treatment center in the United States. I did everything humanly possible, everything a mother could do, she said. I did everything except handcuff him to try to keep him safe.

Seeing him like that was as heartbreaking as hearing that he was dead. It was horrible. Horrible. He was cold, she continued, recalling the day she went to identify his body at the funeral home. But I have to say I feel like he was restless and needed me to tell him it’s OK to let go and the pain is over and he doesn’t have to suffer anymore .