



After a year that saw him play a truffle forager in Pig, a version of himself in the next The unbearable weight of massive talents and – almost – Joe Exotic in a now-discontinued drama based on a hit documentary series King tiger, Nicolas Cage signed for something completely different. Hollywood journalist learned that the prolific star is set to star in The Old Way, marking – incredibly – his very first western. The film – heading to the Film Market in Toronto, where Capstone handles international sales – sees Cage playing Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives peacefully with his family. But when a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home and finds his world is on fire. He finds his handgun and gets into the saddle with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter. “After 43 years of cinema, I am only now invited to the important and story-rich genre of the western with both The Old Way and Crossing the butcher,Cage said. “Being born and raised in the West is another long overdue good game. I’m excited and driven by the intricate characters of Briggs and Miller, and finding new grounds to play at age 57 is indeed galvanizing. The Old Way is led by Acts of violence director Brett Donowho from a screenplay by Carl W. Lucas. “It is both an honor and a privilege to work with Nic on the first western of his illustrious career,” said Donowho. “Cage not only embodies the character of Briggs, but he’s also the accomplished professional that a director dreams of working with only to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I look forward to sharing this compelling story. of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery. “ Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital co-finance and produce the image. Christian Mercuri of Capstone is executive producer alongside David Haring. R. Bryan Wright and Micah Haley produce for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall, Jr. and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures. Donowho and Cage’s Saturn Films are also producing. Fred Roos, Carl W. Lucas, Joshua Bunting and Mehrdad Moayedi are the executive producers. Donowho is replaced by Stephen Rice at Pantheon Talent.

