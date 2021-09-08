Entertainment
A Bleeding Sky Wins Push Global Entertainments 2021 Listening Night Las Vegas Charts iTunes Pop Charts | Nation & World
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, September 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Push Global Entertainment is proud to have hosted 2021 Listening Party Las Vegas, a musical performance competition in Las Vegas, Nevada that has seen some of the brightest rock, hip-hop and R&B stars are fighting over the distribution of major labels and a marketing budget.
Nearly two dozen contestants came from around the world and the winner won a distribution deal with Push Global Entertainment LLC currently distributed through a Sony Music Entertainment affiliate and a radio and public relations campaign.
Endele Wilson, leader of the group, explains that it has been a long but timeless effort for us. We could never even tell you how many years we have been together because the days and nights have unfolded seamlessly. We know it’s not the numbers that count but the quality of the moments and the beautiful music that comes out of the gathered moments, we are so proud of what we have created and continue to create.
Positive and always forward-thinking, the group sees every hard-to-swallow moment as a lesson and the sweet moments as rewards offered to us for our commitment to our art and to each other, Wilson says. When it comes to advice for budding artists, the singer-songwriter continues, our best advice as a collective is to don’t fake anything and ALWAYS push yourself, you can always do more. Be humble and enjoy everything in life, music, and musical life.
Currently featuring issue 162 on iTunes Pop Song Charts, Wilson explains the success as being extremely happy with what you did, what you thought, what you created to admire your art and yourself as one would admire. someone on TV or a movie, but you yourself deserve it more because you have found a way to create happiness for yourself and probably for others, probably for many others.
What’s next for the Long Beach, California super trio?
Wilson explains: All of our dreams will continue to come true as we pray for and accept them. We cut out our own statue and cast the foundation. We will accept help and we will challenge ourselves to make a dramatic and drastic change in the world of music. The time for us to rise and share in this elevation has come.
Follow the movement on Facebook, Instagram and you can also join “A Bleeding Sky” on their email address: [email protected] Stay tuned on social media for a new label created by the group to support their music.
