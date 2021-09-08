Owen Wilson to star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Owen Wilson joined the cast of Haunted house, Disney’s family adventure festival based on one of the company’s iconic theme park rides. Wilson joins LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in a roll call for a production that is described as a set of nature. Justin Simien, who previously led Dear Whites and Bad hair, made his big-budget studio debut directing the feature film project from a script by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced Disney’s billion dollar live-action remake Aladdin, produce through their Rideback banner. Details of the story are being kept in the dark, but it is known that the film will pointedly follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around this core that will have much of the moonlight shining on them. The project begins filming in Atlanta in October. It’s the latest to be based on one of the company’s classic rides and comes in the wake of the studio’s release. Jungle cruise, also inspired by a theme park attraction. The latter grossed more than $ 106 million at the national box office even as it airs on Disney +. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds to Produce Manor. Wilson became a fan favorite when he played Mobius, a middle manager who works with Tom Hiddleston’s evil lord in Marvel’s Loki, the series that took place in June and July on Disney +. The comedic actor will also be seen in this fall The French dispatch, the latest film by frequent collaborator Wes Anderson, and recently wrapped filming on the romantic comedy Marry me facing Jennifer Lopez. He is replaced by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/owen-wilson-to-star-in-disneys-haunted-mansion-movie-tiffany-haddish-lakeith-stanfield-1235009953/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

