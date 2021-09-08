Appraisal: At Queenpins, a kitchen sink full of ideas | Culture & Leisure

Entertainment
The timing was perfect. Just as I sat down to write on Bowling, the story inspired by real events of a coupon system gone awry, an enticing coupon appeared on my screen.
It was offering 20% off a popular sock brand. I didn’t need socks. But 20 percent? Maybe I needed socks? I suddenly remembered what Ken, the hapless Loss Prevention Officer played by great Paul Walter Hauser, said in the movie about why people use coupons: It’s not usually because they need this material. It’s the coupon buzz they get when they make a deal.
That alone could have made the germ of a film: the psychology of discount shopping. But like many themes here, it becomes tangled up in a confusing but often very entertaining pastiche of ideas and styles. Writer-directors Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly offer a commentary on the value of work. There is a critique of capitalism and an intriguing boyfriend relationship between two women with very different lives but common goals.
There’s also Robin Hood’s theory that some crimes are justifiable, especially when you’re helping housewives and hurting conglomerates which will cushion the losses anyway. Well, we could go on. But more is less, in this case.
Too bad an excellent cast could have been better served. Besides Hauser, we have the attractive duo of Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Coupon Criminals. Bell is an expert at using her infinitely perky exterior to hide underhanded intentions, and as for Howell-Baptiste, she kind of makes us support her no matter what she does, like negotiating a gun sale. to a possible right-wing militia.
Connie (Bell) is a frustrated housewife in a loveless marriage to a dry IRS auditor (Joel McHale in a pretty ungrateful role). The unsuccessful fertility treatments put the couple in debt. In some particularly mundane dialogues, Connie refers to her miscarriage as a failure to reach the finish line.
There is one thing, however, that makes Connie happy: coupons. At the supermarket, she presented a bill for $ 138.55, but triumphantly handed over a wad of rebates to reach $ 16.45. It was impressive, notes the man behind her.
One day, Connie eats stale Wheaties and decides to complain to the company. She’s happy to get a coupon for a free box. And she wonders: what if she had an endless supply of such coupons and could sell them at a profit? She enlists her neighbor JoJo (Howell-Baptiste), who immediately seems to understand that this can constitute, oh, a crime?
The duo discover that the coupons are printed at a factory in Mexico. All they need is an initiate. They find a worker who only earns $ 2 an hour and is happy to help.
They accumulate millions in a few months. Under the impression that they need to launder the money, they buy a bunch of Lamborghini stuff, a boat to sell and clean. There is a commentary on the lax gun laws when they attend a gun show and buy a stash. It probably shouldn’t have been that easy, JoJo thinks.
In any case, the women advance in their exploits, without suspecting that Ken (Hauser), a low-level employee determined to do his job well, is on their trail.
Ken is, in many ways, a jerk. He won’t give a poor old lady a break when she unknowingly presents an invalid coupon for hemorrhoid cream. Said that she is a long time customer, Ken replies that he doesn’t care if she is Dame Judi Dench.
It’s confusing, however, how much of this clever line is in the same movie as a tasteless, overly long scene where Ken gets dirty while on a watch, among other references to the bathroom. Did it suddenly become a slapstick teenage comedy?
But Ken perseveres, joined in the chase by an armed Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn, in a bespoke role) who bristles with nasty Postal Service credentials.
Like the inspector, everyone here thinks he should be better valued. I knew I was worth more, Connie said at a key moment. That alone would have been a great organizing theme. Instead, we get a kitchen sink full of coupons.
Queenpins, an STX Entertainment release, was rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language. Duration: 110 minutes. Two out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
