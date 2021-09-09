



GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 8, 2021– The Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie reopens on September 10 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005973/en/ The Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie (Photo: Business Wire) The iconic theater has over 45 acts lined up until the end of this year. Performances include concerts by leading artists HER (October 13), REO Speedwagon (November 8) and Bert Kreischer with a double title (December 4) and the interactive show The Price is Right Live (October 12). Groove Fest III with Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill will kick off the busy entertainment schedule on September 10th. The September programming includes: The George Lopez OMB HI Comedy Tour, September 11 Iliza: Back in Action Tour, September 18 The Monkees farewell tour, September 24 Dropkick Murphys & Rancid, September 28 Boz Scaggs Out of the Blues Tour, September 29 The 6,500-seat versatile entertainment venue, managed by AEG presents, is ideally located next to Lone Star Park. The two-level theater was renovated during the pandemic with new paint, floors and seating. It features state-of-the-art LED sound, lights and video walls, plus luxury suites with private bars. An array of distinctive hospitality rooms and an 8,000 square foot lobby also provide opportunities for private events and concerts, receptions, dinners, fundraisers and galas. The theater will also feature the Vought Records store where attendees can sample music from a virtual jukebox playing one-of-a-kind novelty songs produced for the Texas Trust as well as view record covers and music. Music posters featuring smart band titles, such as The Personal Loans and Red Hot Loan Rates. The Vought Records Store is an interactive entertainment space designed to playfully showcase a variety of Texas Trusts financial products. We are excited about the live entertainment lineup we have scheduled and look forward to providing a great entertainment experience for the people of Dallas and Fort Worth, said Robin Phillips, AEG. We have shows featuring all musical genres, from comedy and performers for all ages. Through this partnership with the Theater, we hope our members and the community can enjoy the variety of concerts and shows that will be offered in a large entertainment hall, said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. For a full list of shows and to purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit the Texas Trust CU Theater website. Ticket holders will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test performed within 72 hours, or at their sole discretion, proof of full vaccination, in accordance with AEG Presents Health and Safety Policy prior to entering theater. About the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie The Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union is the title sponsor of the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie. The theater, which opened in 2002, can accommodate up to 6,500 spectators for concerts, theatrical productions, comedy shows, galas, corporate presentations, etc. Texas Trust Credit Union has $ 1.7 billion in assets and over 120,000 members. About AEG presents Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a global leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating on four continents, the company has an unprecedented commitment to art, creativity and community. Its tent festivals and multi-day music events, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, as well as British Summer Time in Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest and Firefly continue to define the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes world tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney and Katy Perry, in addition to its network of clubs, theaters, arenas , renowned partner stadiums and brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents and Zero Mile Presents, creating and developing an unparalleled infrastructure for artist development and performance. public reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com. Press contact: Shannon Donnelly, Beck Media 415-318-9716 [email protected] Sidney Henderson, Texas Trust Credit Union [email protected] Kristine Tanzillo, Head of Public Relations [email protected] 903-865-1078

