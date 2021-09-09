Actor gets ITAT relief for Rs 30 lakh gift from his father







This was one of the contentious tax issues for the 2013-14 financial year for which the actor filed an appeal with ITAT. Had the court withheld the donation as unexplained income (technically known as unexplained cash credit), the actor would have had to pay tax on it at a high rate of 83.25%.

Gifts received from certain family members (such as parents) are exempt from income tax (IT) under section 56 of the Informatics Act. However, tax officials tend to look at gifts through a microscopic lens to ensure that no foul play is involved and that unrecorded money is not presented as a gift. If the recipient is unable to justify the gift, it is treated as an unexplained cash credit, which is taxed at a high rate of 60% plus 25% surcharge and also a 6% penalty. The final tax rate is approximately 83.25%.

In this case, Tandon was asked to provide documentary evidence to support the gift transaction. His father’s computer return for the year in which the donation was made indicated an income of only Rs 4.12 lakh. On this basis, the IT manager regarded this giveaway as unexplained cash credit and sought to tax it accordingly in the hands of the actors.

Tandon submitted to ITAT that the actor’s then-limited income was not enough to help meet his expenses. Thus, his father had come to the rescue of his only son and had donated this sum from his past savings. His father, Virendra Tandon, was a regular IT payer and had disclosed the gift transaction in his financial statements. A deed of gift had also been duly filed with the tax authorities.

